Jackson Wealth Management, LLC Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Lam Research Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, RingCentral Inc, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

AMD, LRCX, OEF, PAYX, COST, VGT, F, VUG, IWL, INTU, PLD, FITB, SPGI, ANTM, CAT, SCHB, LLY, XLG, NXST, CP, SHW, TQQQ, SPLV, IWV, WMT, PRK, TSLA, SPHQ, WPC, SHOP, DIS, IEI, XOM, JPM, DG, BRK.B, Added Positions: VOO, AMZN, SHY, AMAT, USFR, GOOGL, MSFT, SPLG, BLK, CRM, FB, NKE, LMT, NOW, AES, HD, V, MA, CSX, APD, ADBE, WEC, GOOG, ABBV, VEEV, PFE, AY, QUAL, VTI, TXN, ABT, AEP, ADSK, EFX, NEE, ITW, JNJ, LAD, SBUX, STE, TSM, VZ, GRMN, RDVY, D, AZN,

Lake Mary, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Lam Research Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares S&P 100 ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, RingCentral Inc, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio, Unilever PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Jackson Wealth Management, LLC owns 113 stocks with a total value of $790 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 178,892 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 90,193 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.17% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 176,187 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 325,754 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,276 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.29%

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $132.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 109,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $607.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 15,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $196.36 and $220.94, with an estimated average price of $211.69. The stock is now traded at around $211.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 30,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $124.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 32,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $528.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 7,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $429.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 9,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 80.46%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $420.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 52,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 34.29%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3223.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 8,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 64.11%. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 173,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 224.22%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $144.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 48,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 670.62%. The purchase prices were between $25.09 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $25.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 182,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The sale prices were between $71.62 and $77.28, with an estimated average price of $75.1.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio. The sale prices were between $167.4 and $192.45, with an estimated average price of $180.02.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63.15%. The sale prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $459.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Jackson Wealth Management, LLC still held 19,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2%. The sale prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $110.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Jackson Wealth Management, LLC still held 198,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.