Jackson Wealth Management, LLC Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Lam Research Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, RingCentral Inc, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

- New Purchases: AMD, LRCX, OEF, PAYX, COST, VGT, F, VUG, IWL, INTU, PLD, FITB, SPGI, ANTM, CAT, SCHB, LLY, XLG, NXST, CP, SHW, TQQQ, SPLV, IWV, WMT, PRK, TSLA, SPHQ, WPC, SHOP, DIS, IEI, XOM, JPM, DG, BRK.B,
- Added Positions: VOO, AMZN, SHY, AMAT, USFR, GOOGL, MSFT, SPLG, BLK, CRM, FB, NKE, LMT, NOW, AES, HD, V, MA, CSX, APD, ADBE, WEC, GOOG, ABBV, VEEV, PFE, AY, QUAL, VTI, TXN, ABT, AEP, ADSK, EFX, NEE, ITW, JNJ, LAD, SBUX, STE, TSM, VZ, GRMN, RDVY, D, AZN,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, QQQ, SHV, ITOT, FNDX, MGC, SCHX, IPG, QRVO,
- Sold Out: RNG, MOAT, PSCH, UL, CSGP, SCHD, CMCSA, BBY, HOLX, T, NUE,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 178,892 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 90,193 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.17%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 176,187 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
- SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 325,754 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,276 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.29%
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $132.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 109,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $607.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 15,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $196.36 and $220.94, with an estimated average price of $211.69. The stock is now traded at around $211.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 30,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $124.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 32,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $528.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 7,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $429.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 9,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 80.46%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $420.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 52,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 34.29%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3223.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 8,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 64.11%. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 173,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 224.22%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $144.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 48,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 670.62%. The purchase prices were between $25.09 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $25.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 182,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46.Sold Out: VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The sale prices were between $71.62 and $77.28, with an estimated average price of $75.1.Sold Out: PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (PSCH)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio. The sale prices were between $167.4 and $192.45, with an estimated average price of $180.02.Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77.Sold Out: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73.Sold Out: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53.Reduced: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63.15%. The sale prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $459.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Jackson Wealth Management, LLC still held 19,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2%. The sale prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $110.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Jackson Wealth Management, LLC still held 198,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.
