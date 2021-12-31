Fure Financial Corp Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

New Purchases: VTI, IJR, PULS, JNK, TLT, LQD, VTIP, SPIP, WBA, FLRN, FTSM, ICSH, JPST,

VTI, IJR, PULS, JNK, TLT, LQD, VTIP, SPIP, WBA, FLRN, FTSM, ICSH, JPST, Added Positions: STIP, HYS, AOM, QUAL, VZ, IWL,

STIP, HYS, AOM, QUAL, VZ, IWL, Reduced Positions: BOND, IEFA, QQQ, OEF, ITOT, HYG, IVV, SPY, VIG, MINT, BRK.B, USFR, GSY, ONEY, VEA,

BOND, IEFA, QQQ, OEF, ITOT, HYG, IVV, SPY, VIG, MINT, BRK.B, USFR, GSY, ONEY, VEA, Sold Out: VOO, XEL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fure Financial Corp. As of 2021Q4, Fure Financial Corp owns 60 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fure Financial Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fure+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 117,289 shares, 19.64% of the total portfolio. New Position VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 180,947 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 108,382 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 22,877 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 22,380 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%

Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $231.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.64%. The holding were 117,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 48,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.46, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $49.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 68,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.51 and $108.44, with an estimated average price of $107.22. The stock is now traded at around $104.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 24,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $138.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 14,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19. The stock is now traded at around $125.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 9,581 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fure Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 55273.33%. The purchase prices were between $104.37 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $105.04. The stock is now traded at around $104.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 8,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fure Financial Corp added to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 210.87%. The purchase prices were between $96.89 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $97.98. The stock is now traded at around $97.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fure Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $102.32 and $114.76, with an estimated average price of $110.12. The stock is now traded at around $109.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fure Financial Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.

Fure Financial Corp sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26.

Fure Financial Corp reduced to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 99.61%. The sale prices were between $108.26 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $109.12. The stock is now traded at around $105.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.86%. Fure Financial Corp still held 244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fure Financial Corp reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 99.95%. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $73.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.83%. Fure Financial Corp still held 39 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fure Financial Corp reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 53.9%. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $366.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.68%. Fure Financial Corp still held 12,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fure Financial Corp reduced to a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 99.95%. The sale prices were between $196.36 and $220.94, with an estimated average price of $211.69. The stock is now traded at around $211.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.49%. Fure Financial Corp still held 13 shares as of 2021-12-31.