EPIQ Capital Group, LLC Buys Procore Technologies Inc, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Hims & Hers Health Inc, Sells Opendoor Technologies Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, AbCellera Biologics Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Procore Technologies Inc, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Hims & Hers Health Inc, sells Opendoor Technologies Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, AbCellera Biologics Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EPIQ Capital Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, EPIQ Capital Group, LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $563 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc (AMTI) - 9,075,488 shares, 22.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% Lucira Health Inc (LHDX) - 13,996,250 shares, 21.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45% Cortexyme Inc (CRTX) - 4,269,109 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.98% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 190,237 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% AppLovin Corp (APP) - 416,238 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.03%

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $104.86, with an estimated average price of $87.4. The stock is now traded at around $68.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Hims & Hers Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.5 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $7.22. The stock is now traded at around $4.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.69%. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $265.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88.

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12.

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $5.97 and $8.85, with an estimated average price of $7.36.

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in 2seventy bio Inc. The sale prices were between $13.77 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $31.18.

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Roblox Corp. The sale prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97.

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in CTI BioPharma Corp. The sale prices were between $1.44 and $2.82, with an estimated average price of $2.44.