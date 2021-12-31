EPIQ Capital Group, LLC Buys Procore Technologies Inc, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Hims & Hers Health Inc, Sells Opendoor Technologies Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, AbCellera Biologics Inc

- New Purchases: PCOR, HIMS,
- Added Positions: CRTX, LHDX, IWV, DDOG, SPY, OWLT, EFA, XLE,
- Reduced Positions: APP, OPEN, BABA, ABCL, ACWI, JD, VTI, VT, CRM, VYGG.U, GLD, VEA, VIG, SNOW, VWO, IWR,
- Sold Out: AFRM, IVV, TME, CTIC, RBLX, TSVT, ASAN, IWP, BLUE, DASH,
- Applied Molecular Transport Inc (AMTI) - 9,075,488 shares, 22.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
- Lucira Health Inc (LHDX) - 13,996,250 shares, 21.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
- Cortexyme Inc (CRTX) - 4,269,109 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.98%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 190,237 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- AppLovin Corp (APP) - 416,238 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.03%
EPIQ Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $104.86, with an estimated average price of $87.4. The stock is now traded at around $68.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS)
EPIQ Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Hims & Hers Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.5 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $7.22. The stock is now traded at around $4.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)
EPIQ Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.69%. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $265.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
EPIQ Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
EPIQ Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12.Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
EPIQ Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $5.97 and $8.85, with an estimated average price of $7.36.Sold Out: 2seventy bio Inc (TSVT)
EPIQ Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in 2seventy bio Inc. The sale prices were between $13.77 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $31.18.Sold Out: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
EPIQ Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Roblox Corp. The sale prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97.Sold Out: CTI BioPharma Corp (CTIC)
EPIQ Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in CTI BioPharma Corp. The sale prices were between $1.44 and $2.82, with an estimated average price of $2.44.
