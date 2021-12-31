Great Lakes Advisors, Llc Buys Builders FirstSource Inc, Adient PLC, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Sells Oracle Corp, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, FirstEnergy Corp

- New Purchases: BLDR, ADNT, WAL, QLYS, MXL, OMCL, RMBS, EXLS, CPE, BTU, MTSI, KBR, CARS, GEVO, GIS, AMRS, URBN, CNNE, BBY, CP, MET, PRG, CHRW, MKL, PCG, FAST, VRSN, RHI, ENPH, BCD, FCX, DHI, KLAC, COKE, CADE, CADE, CTRA, CAR, FWONK, BOOT, NSA, BLD, APH, AA, BKD, ESTE, BJ, OAS, FOA, QGEN, ON, PWR, MODV, ATI, SU, TECH, INVA, PH, ODFL, AUD, AUD, WSM, XLNX, NVO, MTB, LYV, H, AMRC,
- Added Positions: SPDW, FAF, ACN, CHH, AMD, BKNG, CTSH, DIOD, CTLT, CMCSA, NVDA, IVV, RNR, SSNC, VST, INTC, SM, TXN, UNH, BIIB, BWA, SCZ, TSN, PINC, OVV, DGX, WFC, IWR, SPEM, AMAT, HOLX, COST, GD, HD, IEMG, FDX, IFF, PAYX, IWM, ADP, TFC, EMR, EXC, JPM, SCHD, ABT, BK, DXC, CMI, DD, EXPD, LMT, ORLY, SPG, TGT, IEFA, SPTM, BSX, CSX, MAS, NOV, PRGO, QCOM, ACIW, ULTA, ABBV, KN, GSLC, VXF, BMI, SCHW, CAKE, DRQ, HSIC, MLKN, JBL, JKHY, LSTR, PRGS, PEG, STLD, VZ, BR, TRIP, PSX, MANU, LOB, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, PK, IJH, AFL, ABC, AMGN, AON, ATO, ATRC, BAX, BDX, BYD, BG, CDNS, CNC, FIS, CI, CLX, CL, CBSH, DECK, DE, DVAX, FDS, GNW, GOOGL, LHX, TT, IP, INTU, JNJ, KBH, KEY, KMB, LRCX, LOW, MKC, MMSI, MTD, MOH, NSC, BPOP, POWI, PG, RF, SCHN, SHW, SKY, SPTN, SBUX, TJX, TTEK, RTX, WTI, GWW, WMT, ANTM, WEC, FSLR, PODD, CLNE, SPSC, MOS, XYL, MTDR, PNR, WDAY, BCC, WMS, ETSY, MEDP, CNDT, BRY, AIBGY, FLMN, REZI, ETRN, ACI, CIVI, CIVI, DVY, GLD, IDU, IGF, IJR, IYZ, MDY, VB, VEA, VNQ, VO, VTV, VUG, XLE, XLI, XLP,
- Reduced Positions: ORCL, FND, FE, MSFT, DIS, CGNX, PM, COMM, ESI, IRBT, FB, EXPE, UAA, EQIX, ATH, PPL, UNP, USFD, AMED, RDS.A, HRTX, AXP, BAC, CVX, AAPL, VIAC, MCK, GS, INFN, PLD, V, ALK, AMT, AMP, CVS, DHR, EW, KR, TSLA, ALLE, BMRN, CCI, PRU, NTRA, BRK.B, PPC, SLB, BKR, ISRG, CDW, GOOG, TEAM, AMZN, CMS, ADSK, JLL, JEF, PNC, SCCO, SYY, SPB, CB, AYI, ADI, CNI, PEAK, MRK, SYK, IWF, ADBE, ALL, AVY, COF, CERN, CRL, CSCO, C, DPZ, EXTR, EHC, STE, YUM, BUD, IWD, APD, AEE, ABR, BA, BRKR, CDE, COP, STZ, DAR, XOM, NEE, GE, GIL, IBM, DIN, NSIT, KFY, MANH, NWL, OGE, OXM, PKI, PDCE, SBGI, TXT, UNFI, KMPR, VFC, WAB, WCC, WWE, EVR, GRBK, TDC, RGA, SEM, CHEF, NOW, CONE, VOYA, NRZ, KODK, VIRT, EVH, PYPL, YEXT, AQUA, XLK, MMM, AIN, ALGN, ADS, MO, CRMT, APA, ACGL, AVT, AXS, OZK, BMY, BRO, CACI, CBRL, CRS, CENX, CME, KO, CPRT, CXW, CR, CFR, DXCM, ETN, LLY, ECPG, ENS, EXR, FBC, FLS, HAE, HAL, HAS, HON, HMN, SVC, HUM, HBAN, ITW, IART, ISBC, JCI, LH, LII, BBWI, MDC, MHO, MGM, MSM, MAN, MRO, MAR, MRVL, MAT, MDT, MTH, MS, NCR, NATI, NYMT, NEU, ES, NOC, NVS, OKE, PDCO, PTEN, MD, PEP, PFE, PRAA, PCH, LIN, PBH, PGR, PB, POOL, SGMO, SGEN, SSD, SWKS, SAH, SNPS, TDY, GEO, TMO, TUP, USPH, UNF, MTN, VSAT, VICR, VSH, VMC, WRB, WM, EBAY, TDG, GPRE, MA, DEI, AROC, AWK, PZN, TWO, FTNT, KAR, CHTR, IRWD, ST, PRI, RCM, HEAR, WD, PCRX, TROX, AL, KOS, ESGC, HZNP, FIVE, BLMN, SRC, BERY, RLGY, FANG, BFAM, IQV, PFSI, SFM, BURL, VEEV, OMF, SC, GPRO, TMX, TRUP, CZR, LBRDK, UNIT, CWEN, CC, SITE, GMS, TTD, VVV, COUP, IIPR, OKTA, EEX, AM, OVID, BHF, WH, DOMO, FTDR, BSY, LOTZ, GTX, VSCO, IJJ, IJK, IJS, IJT, RWR, SPY, VWO, XLY,
- Sold Out: RAD, ZEN, VMEO, PII, PNW, CADE, CADE, LOVE, RUN, WHD, HA, EEFT, KTOS, TMUS, VTRS, KSU, NRG, VMW, ZM, DISH, CAG, QUOT, YUMC, VIG, TAP, CTXS, GPN, RDS.B, SCHM, OLLI, DOCU, ESNT, DOW, HRC, COR, PENN, CSII, BYND, GOCO, KD, DASH, FLGE, SLVM, EXPR, SQ, CABO, LC, HRTG, WMC, SUPN, FLWS, IVR, UIHC, CMG, ROP, CMO, AHT, AKAM, T,
These are the top 5 holdings of GREAT LAKES ADVISORS, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 384,050 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.6%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 562,185 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.62%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 2,174,388 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.15%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 1,927,796 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.00%
- BorgWarner Inc (BWA) - 1,874,534 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.07%
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $68.28. The stock is now traded at around $71.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 318,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Adient PLC (ADNT)
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Adient PLC. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $44.98. The stock is now traded at around $47.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 406,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $98.78 and $122.78, with an estimated average price of $112.57. The stock is now traded at around $101.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 173,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualys Inc (QLYS)
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Qualys Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.43 and $140.98, with an estimated average price of $128.28. The stock is now traded at around $136.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 129,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MaxLinear Inc (MXL)
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc initiated holding in MaxLinear Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.71 and $77.07, with an estimated average price of $64.47. The stock is now traded at around $65.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 219,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Omnicell Inc (OMCL)
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Omnicell Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.55 and $183.62, with an estimated average price of $173.89. The stock is now traded at around $157.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 75,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 99.63%. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,063,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First American Financial Corp (FAF)
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc added to a holding in First American Financial Corp by 280.46%. The purchase prices were between $68.28 and $78.66, with an estimated average price of $74.81. The stock is now traded at around $75.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 269,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH)
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Choice Hotels International Inc by 711.66%. The purchase prices were between $132.08 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $143.97. The stock is now traded at around $149.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 105,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 71.59%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $355.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 83,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 1951.93%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $132.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 103,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 52.71%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2626.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Rite Aid Corp (RAD)
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Rite Aid Corp. The sale prices were between $11.52 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $13.48.Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1.Sold Out: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79.Sold Out: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vimeo Inc. The sale prices were between $17.53 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $24.11.Sold Out: Polaris Inc (PII)
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $102.55 and $132.2, with an estimated average price of $117.64.Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.
