AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Oracle Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells Union Pacific Corp, Cerner Corp, The Walt Disney Co

- New Purchases: YUMC, HD, F, ABG, RBA, SPB, MMSI, WTW, LULU, BL, BDN, PLCE, D, MMS, SLGN, VSAT, FOXF, HLI, GT, GBX, KNX, NDAQ, SLAB, HPP, HTA, STNE, ARCB, AJG, BEN, IDA, TRQ, TTEK, POR, VRTS, DBRG, GDOT, TVTX, RH, ARVN, LSPD, ACCD, BIGC, DCT, ADS, CCK, ATGE, DVAX, FELE, HR, MRVL, MTZ, SANM, STT, SHO, WTS, GRBK, SBLK, TNET, VRSK, SPSC, CHRS, VSTO, HRI, EVBG, AVLR, UPWK, KTB, BEPC, U, NSP, BKE, CNP, CFR, DY, HIBB, ITT, LEG, LFUS, SCHN, SBGI, COWN, AVAV, RCM, BKU, MNDT, LNTH, CTLT, APLE, CHX, RPAY, MSGE, FMTX, RXT, SNOW, SRPT, HES, NLY, CCJ, CRUS, DKS, EGO, INDB, PLUG, SAIA, SM, WEX, FTS, FNV, MRTX, AQN, JBT, TRGP, STAG, PRLB, ZWS, NRZ, SABR, IIPR, SGH, SFIX, COLD, TRTN, VNE, UBER, AVTR, NOVA, WMG, SUMO, BNL, AAP, ATI, APH, CLDX, SAM, EAT, LNG, GPK, GTN, HAE, HEI, MGM, NI, OSTK, PDCE, PLXS, NTR, ROLL, RRC, SLB, RGR, TUP, KMPR, VICR, WRE, WMB, CSIQ, CLR, CFX, CCXI, HHC, ESI, RVNC, FIVN, TRUP, UE, KRNT, APPF, PLNT, MSGS, USFD, GMS, FLGT, ORGO, PK, GOOS, AYX, HCC, APPN, EYE, APLS, FOCS, FSLY, FVRR, DT, INMD, GFL, VRM, DNB, NCNO, RLAY, DKNG, FROG, PAYA, PRCH, CHPT, CHPT, HRTX, AEIS, ADC, RIOT, AVA, CRI, CENX, WOLF, EOG, EGP, EXPO, EVRI, GLNG, HAL, HL, HST, TGTX, MPW, NTGR, PII, RWT, SRE, SBNY, SRCL, SKT, WHR, CLNE, CYRX, IRDM, RILY, CALX, FN, VC, ITCI, TSE, GLOB, ATRA, OLLI, LOB, RGNX, PFGC, WSC, NTLA, GRWG, CVNA, APG, AQUA, BAND, NVT, CDAY, LOVE, ALLO, REAL, BEAM, SDGR, JAMF, JAMF, NRIX, KYMR, STEP, CERE, AIV, DNMR, RSI, BTRS, ALIT, FRO, LBRT, AMWL, HIMS,
- Added Positions: ORCL, TXN, ADI, MDT, CNI, VZ, USB, BMO, TD, K, PEP, BCE, WM, NFLX, BDX, MRK, GLW, C, CL, AAPL, CP, DE, MCD, GIS, CRM, DELL, ADM, JPM, LBRDK, HTH, CF, CLX, HSY, KMB, DHR, NKE, VEEV, CNC, DXCM, HZNP, FFIV, SJM, WRB, HUM, IDCC, SLF, APD, ARE, TFC, EA, MCK, SAH, TOL, URI, CMG, GLPI, MMM, MATX, CVS, RMD, SGEN, SPG, FLT, TEAM, AXP, CBRE, CMCSA, CAG, GRMN, INTU, LOW, MANT, NTAP, RJF, WRK, CARR, AN, HPQ, DOMO, LEVI, ABM, ABMD, STZ, HSIC, INTC, IP, MAR, RHI, TRI, WCN, H, BIIB, BF.B, CHH, CTAS, ODFL, ORI, SON, TPX, WDFC, VMW, KDP, PDM, PNR, TWTR, KN, HUBS, ENR, COUP, AMG, BCO, CAT, DISH, XOM, MTCH, ASGN, OTEX, PWR, TDS, VTR, EVR, CIM, MSCI, SBRA, FB, ZTS, PAYC, SYF, ETSY, BIO, SCHW, CHKP, CI, CMI, ENTG, EPR, EXAS, EXPE, HWC, MSM, MFC, MPWR, NCR, NTRS, OXY, PRGO, TROW, TDY, AGNC, GM, HCA, BFAM, ESRT, KHC, RETA, VRRM, NET, ANF, BAX, COF, CINF, CSGP, XRAY, DUK, ESS, EXEL, GE, ZD, MEOH, NBIX, NWL, PNC, RF, R, SCI, TFX, TSN, UAL, UHS, VRNT, WGO, AAWW, CROX, MASI, IRWD, XYL, NOW, COTY, AY, PJT, NTNX, LGF.A, JHG, DBX, ALKS, BCPC, BK, BG, CPT, CPB, CWST, CPRT, DAR, ETR, EEFT, JEF, MTG, MAS, NVDA, ORLY, PVH, PRGS, SF, TMO, WSFS, WSO, WERN, WSM, WWE, HOMB, DEI, AIMC, V, LPLA, ACHC, ENPH, NWSA, CWEN, TDOC, HPE, SQ, SNAP, YEXT, JBGS, PAGS, EAF, VRT, ELAN, HCAT, EGHT, ALK, BOKF, GOLD, AX, BLDR, GIB, CWT, CRL, CMC, DXC, CNO, EXP, EWBC, ELS, NEE, FITB, FWRD, GVA, HE, HBAN, ICUI, IEX, LSTR, LSCC, BBWI, LAD, MET, OLN, OMC, OSK, PB, PRU, O, SMG, SFNC, SKY, SWKS, SYK, SNX, TU, THS, WAFD, WWD, DK, MA, TECK, HBI, EXLS, FSLR, DAL, PODD, CVE, EPAM, PANW, NCLH, OMF, FWONK, AVNS, VIRT, NVCR, SNDR, OKTA, WH, BJ, PINS, CRWD, T, RAMP, MDRX, ATR, BBY, CE, CLH, CLF, TPR, CGNX, CNX, SITC, DLB, EME, FR, FISV, HXL, HIW, SVC, ITRI, JLL, KR, LPSN, VTRS, NKTR, NEM, NWE, OI, PNFP, RL, RS, RGEN, ROL, SEIC, SPXC, STAA, SHOO, STRA, XPER, TREX, CUBE, UDR, VRSN, WW, HEI.A, LBTYK, SATS, GNRC, ALSN, VCRA, SPLK, BLUE, TWOU, MC, GPRO, XHR, GKOS, RPD, SAIL, ZUO, FTDR, IHRT, ALB, ALGN, MO, ACC, ASB, AVB, BDC, BRC, BRO, CBRL, ELY, KMX, LUMN, CHE, CHD, COLB, COP, CORT, DTE, DRH, DRE, ECPG, FMC, FCN, FDX, FLEX, FLS, HAIN, WELL, HCSG, EHC, ISRG, KRC, LZB, LAMR, LII, LECO, MAN, MKL, MMC, MCHP, NATI, OKE, PNW, RLI, RYN, RSG, SIVB, SMTC, SSYS, THC, THO, TTC, UMBF, UPS, OLED, VRTX, VNO, ANTM, WCC, WAL, INT, MWA, PRIM, SBH, JAZZ, AWK, ARI, ANGI, VAC, APTV, POST, PBF, PFSI, AGIO, HLT, VRNS, OUT, NOMD, LC, NVRO, WK, SHAK, UNVR, NTRA, KURA, PSTG, LSXMK, MEDP, AA, HLNE, EPRT, TENB, LYFT, TW, PD, RVLV, LAZR, PLD, AMN, AWR, AMKR, APA, WTRG, ASH, ADSK, AVY, BMI, BOH, BLFS, BWA, BSX, BYD, CHRW, CNQ, CASY, CAR, EMN, EQIX, ERIE, FDS, FRT, GNTX, GES, HELE, DIN, IMO, KIM, LHCG, MANH, MLM, MNRO, MSI, MYGN, NTCT, NDSN, NUVA, PKG, PDCO, PENN, AVNT, POWI, ROK, RCL, SNBR, LUV, TRV, SWK, STLD, STE, TKR, TSCO, TRMB, WEC, TNL, CVI, ULTA, MAXR, PM, LOPE, FAF, FRC, AL, RLJ, MOS, AMCX, PVG, ZNGA, YELP, RLGY, TMHC, HASI, IQV, CSTM, SFM, CHGG, NMIH, PCTY, CFG, STOR, JRVR, QRVO, BOX, NVTA, SEDG, EVH, WING, ALRM, FCPT, EDIT, TWLO, VVV, MGY, ALTR, DNLI, EQH, SONO, ACA, ESTC, PLAN, BBIO, PHR, ONEM, ETWO, DOX, AMP, AON, ARW, AVT, BKH, CSL, CCOI, INGR, CW, DRI, OVV, ENS, EQR, FCFS, RHP, GPC, INCY, IONS, KLAC, MKTX, SPGI, TAP, NXST, PAAS, PZZA, PH, PEGA, QDEL, REGN, RCII, SGMO, TYL, UGI, PAG, WPC, ZION, WU, INFN, FTI, TREE, STWD, IOVA, PCRX, SUPN, AMBA, NWS, LBRDA, SUM, BLD, LITE, HGV, BKR, CARG, AVYA, SMAR, CHWY, BILL,
- Reduced Positions: UNP, DIS, ABT, CCI, TJX, CSCO, KO, UNH, JCI, MNST, AMAT, EL, SBUX, CM, LLY, ANET, GS, LRCX, PCAR, ADBE, HRL, MKC, NSC, GDDY, BNS, KEY, WFC, WY, DFS, NXPI, KSS, PAYX, ITW, RMBS, AFL, VFC, XRX, ALL, HRB, MLKN, MDLZ, NUE, FTNT, BMY, DVA, IT, QCOM, DG, CWK, RPRX, ANSS, AXS, CADE, CADE, BRK.B, EXR, FAST, IBM, MGA, NEOG, PHM, BCC, AOS, CB, A, EW, EXPD, FL, LYV, OMCL, PPG, RPM, RNR, WPM, WAT, YUM, QRTEA, CHTR, QSR, COO, FICO, IRM, JJSF, LH, RCI, RY, NLOK, SNPS, TGT, VMC, OC, SSNC, DDOG, AKAM, ADP, BLL, BLK, CSX, JKHY, JNPR, MU, PSA, SHW, TTMI, TEX, L, TEL, G, NLSN, RNG, CRSP, AYI, AIT, AZO, BAC, DHI, DLTR, DPZ, HUBB, KBH, LBTYA, LPX, MRCY, MS, PCH, SKX, SYY, WEN, PEB, WDAY, AMH, TRU, PYPL, OTIS, AEM, AIZ, BHC, CDNS, FIS, NNN, DLR, EPC, M, GPS, HAS, IDXX, ICE, IPG, VIAV, KEX, MTD, MHK, NYCB, PFE, PBH, PFG, SBAC, SNA, GL, UCBI, HI, SIX, BLMN, SEAS, CNHI, ZEN, SHOP, ATKR, JELD, GO, ACAD, Y, ACGL, CALM, CATY, CHDN, DD, EFX, RE, EXC, FNB, FNF, HA, PEAK, JBHT, JW.A, LKQ, LANC, LNC, ON, PTC, ROP, RGLD, SSB, SLM, SYNA, TER, UNFI, URBN, WMT, WWW, TDC, QLYS, SSTK, TPH, PINC, WIX, TWNK, GOLF, LAUR, ATUS, MDB, AHCO, EB, SWI, AFG, ACLS, COHU, OFC, ECL, PACW, FFIN, FLO, HALO, IFF, KMT, LEN, NHI, PGR, SIGI, SWBI, TCBI, TRN, X, EBAY, BR, MELI, SEM, TRNO, CDXS, TRIP, CPRI, ABBV, TNDM, ALLE, QURE, BKI, PEN, RACE, KNSL, BHF, SPOT, DOW, TXG, FLWS, AMD, ALNY, AMT, AGO, BJRI, BECN, BLKB, VIAC, CME, CIEN, PRMW, CR, DCI, FULT, GATX, GGG, EQC, THG, HLF, HOLX, HUBG, JBLU, LOGI, MAC, MSA, JWN, PPBI, DGX, ONTO, SKYW, SO, TEN, TXRH, UTHR, UNM, VLO, VLY, VSH, GWW, WST, WLK, ZBRA, CVLT, AWI, FOLD, PMT, KAR, LYB, FBHS, FIVE, VOYA, PTCT, BURL, ESNT, CTRE, W, INVH, REZI, ZM, AAON, VCEL, AXL, AIG, ABC, BMRN, BRKR, CBT, CCEP, CTSH, CBSH, DECK, DOV, FORM, GIL, GPN, ITGR, ILMN, INSM, IART, JBL, JACK, MDU, MOH, MCO, NFG, NYT, ES, ONB, OHI, PSB, PRFT, PKI, PG, REG, RNST, SEE, SIG, SSRM, SNV, AXON, TECH, TSEM, UBSI, UFPI, WAB, WOR, PRG, AER, IPGP, IBKR, TFII, CDNA, LEA, ST, MXL, PRI, SAVE, GWRE, MTSI, COOP, SRC, PLAY, FANG, ICLR, CDW, MGNX, BRX, ALLY, OGS, RARE, CYBR, CDK, KEYS, CC, GBT, NGVT, TTD, IRTC, LW, HWM, UTZ, CVET, SWAV, CLVT, XP, LPRO, OZK, BXP, BC, CPE, CBU, BAP, ESE, FCX, FCEL, GIII, HOG, SR, MRO, MCY, MAA, MUR, RDN, ROST, STX, SCCO, LSI, SUI, TTWO, MTN, WTFC, ZBH, AVXL, ENSG, ROIC, RGA, AVGO, KMI, UI, MTDR, GMED, REXR, COMM, NEWR, FHB, ADT, DOCU, PING, IAC,
- Sold Out: CERN, ETN, ACN, ARNA, DRNA, TT, WDC, CSII, MNTV, CTVA, LRN, AMED, ATSG, CTXS, BSIG, AIR, NG, IR, CNNE, ARWR, AZPN, EPAY, FUL, MHO, MIME, SITE, ROKU, CEVA, HFC, KLIC, MTB, MD, PBI, ABR, B, COST, DBI, KFY, MAT, PSMT, SWX, PRTS, IGT, ADUS, COR, IBTX, TMX, Z, OPCH, MIDD, MORN, NOV, NVMI, NUS, UMPQ, NSTG, VCYT, CCS, ACRS, LSXMA, SMPL, TWST, AXNX, IAA, MORF, SITM, MPLN, AKR, ATVI, AEO, CCMP, FIX, FHN, HSKA, IMGN, LTC, FIZZ, PATK, PXD, PRAA, JOE, STC, TTEC, TR, ACIW, UIS, VG, ALGT, PRO, EXPI, PGEN, FATE, IBP, NAVI, UPLD, PRTY, FLOW, SGRY, BALY, SWCH, QTRX, ZS, RUBY, GH, AMCR, NVST, SPT, AZEK, ABCB, MTOR, ATRC, BLDP, CMP, CNMD, CUZ, KGC, MDC, MKSI, VIVO, OII, OMI, PEG, BB, SSD, SU, UCTT, ZUMZ, EBS, AMRS, PACB, MX, DOOR, DOC, MBUU, HQY, DEA, NSA, FND, PETQ, ETRN, ADPT, CDE, CRON,
These are the top 5 holdings of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 311,393 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 628.90%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 476,010 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.68%
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 112,173 shares, 0.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1788.43%
- BCE Inc (BCE) - 377,349 shares, 0.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.16%
- Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 110,728 shares, 0.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 737.90%
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08. The stock is now traded at around $47.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 269,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $364.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 150,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.86 and $106.37, with an estimated average price of $98.32. The stock is now traded at around $91.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 29,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG)
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.35 and $229.65, with an estimated average price of $183.26. The stock is now traded at around $164.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA)
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.08 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 47,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 628.90%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 311,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 1788.43%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $176.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 112,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 737.90%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $168.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 110,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 1270.34%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $106.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 166,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 1235.85%. The purchase prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $124.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 124,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 109.68%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 476,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38.Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63.Sold Out: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26.Sold Out: (DRNA)
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.26 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $29.18.Sold Out: Momentive Global Inc (MNTV)
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Momentive Global Inc. The sale prices were between $18.91 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22.
