AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Oracle Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells Union Pacific Corp, Cerner Corp, The Walt Disney Co

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Oracle Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Medtronic PLC, Canadian National Railway Co, sells Union Pacific Corp, Cerner Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Abbott Laboratories, Crown Castle International Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owns 1350 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alphacrest+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 311,393 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 628.90% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 476,010 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.68% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 112,173 shares, 0.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1788.43% BCE Inc (BCE) - 377,349 shares, 0.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.16% Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 110,728 shares, 0.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 737.90%

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08. The stock is now traded at around $47.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 269,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $364.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 150,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.86 and $106.37, with an estimated average price of $98.32. The stock is now traded at around $91.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 29,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.35 and $229.65, with an estimated average price of $183.26. The stock is now traded at around $164.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.08 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 47,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 628.90%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 311,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 1788.43%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $176.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 112,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 737.90%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $168.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 110,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 1270.34%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $106.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 166,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 1235.85%. The purchase prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $124.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 124,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 109.68%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 476,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.26 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $29.18.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Momentive Global Inc. The sale prices were between $18.91 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22.