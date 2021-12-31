Blankinship & Foster, LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc

New Purchases: PFE, XJH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc, iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blankinship & Foster, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Blankinship & Foster, LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $264 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 502,684 shares, 11.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04% Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) - 780,780 shares, 11.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 120,065 shares, 10.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 108,411 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 83,548 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%

Blankinship & Foster, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blankinship & Foster, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.28 and $39.71, with an estimated average price of $38.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blankinship & Foster, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.50%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $110.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 22,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blankinship & Foster, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 73.98%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $171.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.