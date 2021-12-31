Investure, LLC Buys Warby Parker Inc

New Purchases: WRBY,

WRBY, Added Positions: IEFA, IEMG, CRBN,

IEFA, IEMG, CRBN, Reduced Positions: VTI, VOO,

Charlottesville, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Warby Parker Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investure, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Investure, LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $627 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Investure, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investure%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,172,491 shares, 45.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.68% iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) - 362,505 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 139,958 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.46% Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 158,250 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) - 123,070 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio.

Investure, LLC initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94. The stock is now traded at around $34.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 39,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.