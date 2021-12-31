Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Investure, LLC Buys Warby Parker Inc

2 hours ago
Charlottesville, VA, based Investment company Investure, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Warby Parker Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investure, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Investure, LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $627 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Investure, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,172,491 shares, 45.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.68%
  2. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) - 362,505 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 139,958 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.46%
  4. Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 158,250 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio.
  5. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) - 123,070 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Warby Parker Inc (WRBY)

Investure, LLC initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94. The stock is now traded at around $34.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 39,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Investure, LLC. Also check out:

