Investure, LLC Buys Warby Parker Inc

Charlottesville, VA, based Investment company Investure, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Warby Parker Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investure, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Investure, LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $627 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Investure, LLC. Also check out:
1. Investure, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Investure, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Investure, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Investure, LLC keeps buying
For the details of Investure, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investure%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Investure, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,172,491 shares, 45.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.68%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) - 362,505 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 139,958 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.46%
- Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 158,250 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio.
- Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) - 123,070 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio.
Investure, LLC initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94. The stock is now traded at around $34.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 39,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Investure, LLC. Also check out:
1. Investure, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Investure, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Investure, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Investure, LLC keeps buying