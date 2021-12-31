Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Buys Roku Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Aflac Inc, Sells 3M Co, EPAM Systems Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: AFL, WBA, WM, NCA,
- Added Positions: ROKU, VCSH, PYPL, IEF, VZ, MA, SHY, DIS, WDAY, KKR, BND, TOTL, VIG, BLK, AVLR, DIA, PM, PCQ, SPOT, QCOM, CYBR, NKE, MCO, INTC, ETSY, ILMN, MSGS, CAT, ADSK, AMT, IWR, IHI, IUSV, VOE, MDY, MDYG, PFF, VBK, ASML, PAYX, MO, CSX, SCHW, COP, CMI, EA, HIG, TT, TCRT, O, ROST, CRM, SBUX, TROW, TJX, USB,
- Reduced Positions: MMM, EPAM, LOW, BRK.B, AMGN, V, KMB, CLX, IBM, ITW, HD, CL, CVX, BMY, EMR, MKL, VPU, VB, MUB, MSGE, OTIS, CARR, ADP, BA, UL, NOC, VTRS, LMT, MDLZ, DHR, ECL, GILD, GE, FAST, XOM,
- Sold Out: BABA, MRNA, D, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of GAMBLE JONES INVESTMENT COUNSEL
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 2,717,926 shares, 26.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 544,145 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 276,679 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,895 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,206 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13. The stock is now traded at around $66.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $146.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $49.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc (NCA)
Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Gamble Jones Investment Counsel added to a holding in Roku Inc by 59.64%. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $164.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 34,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Gamble Jones Investment Counsel added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 26.05%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $122.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 39,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Gamble Jones Investment Counsel added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 84.00%. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $367.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ)
Gamble Jones Investment Counsel added to a holding in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $19.1. The stock is now traded at around $16.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (TCRT)
Gamble Jones Investment Counsel added to a holding in Alaunos Therapeutics Inc by 96.77%. The purchase prices were between $1.09 and $1.89, with an estimated average price of $1.46. The stock is now traded at around $0.962100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 61,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Gamble Jones Investment Counsel added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 24.77%. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
