HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Sells iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: HD,
- Added Positions: VOO, IVV, IAU, ESGU, COMT, JPST, IXG, VB, EFG, VLUE, SPY, IYE, MTUM, FALN, JPHY, EFA, TIP, EMB, ISRG, MO, DHI, ALL, WMT,
- Reduced Positions: MBB, GOVT, IUSB, IGSB, AGG, VMBS, VZ, MMM, RSG, FDX, TLT, SHYG, USMV, ADBE, HRL, V, VMW, QUAL, LYB, BX, WM, ABT, ETN, BK, BTI, LNT, CSCO, KO, ED, UPS, EA, KMB, MCD, MRK, PAYX, PFE, PRU, SO, XLV, VTWO, CAT, SHY, IEF,
- Sold Out: KD, LQD, ITA, VGIT, VO,
These are the top 5 holdings of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 370,127 shares, 11.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 183,558 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 551,828 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.33%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 36,812 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.34%
- iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE) - 381,505 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $364.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 567 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3180.85%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $459.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 82,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $65.96 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $66.5.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)
HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $95.38 and $108.79, with an estimated average price of $104.1.
