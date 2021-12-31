Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Micron Technology Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vodafone Group PLC, Sells Merck Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Accenture PLC

New Purchases: MU, VOD, OLLI, STWD, IJH, BEPC, IWR, CSCO, ABBV, HEZU, HSY,

Sold Out: ISRG, MIC,

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Micron Technology Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vodafone Group PLC, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Starwood Property Trust Inc, sells Merck Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Accenture PLC, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 145 stocks with a total value of $975 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 245,669 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.69% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 418,772 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 226,425 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 171,413 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 14,366 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65%

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $88.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 34,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 86,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.21 and $73.43, with an estimated average price of $60.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.73 and $26.26, with an estimated average price of $25.23. The stock is now traded at around $24.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $271.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.76 and $42.58, with an estimated average price of $38.11. The stock is now traded at around $35.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 27.84%. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $244.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 44,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 26.16%. The purchase prices were between $28.66 and $36.09, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 131,054 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP by 63.46%. The purchase prices were between $33.27 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $36.83. The stock is now traded at around $34.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 45,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 123.31%. The purchase prices were between $55.05 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.2. The stock is now traded at around $57.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 91.83%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $267.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 44.70%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $394.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC. The sale prices were between $3.56 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $5.92.