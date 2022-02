Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Buys JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ET, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Activision Blizzard Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

Investment company Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ET, Tesla Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Activision Blizzard Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, RingCentral Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Massmutual Trust Co Fsb. As of 2021Q4, Massmutual Trust Co Fsb owns 1416 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MASSMUTUAL TRUST CO FSB's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/massmutual+trust+co+fsb/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 706,089 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 338,343 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 319,627 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 1,007,386 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 277,544 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.75%

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.98. The stock is now traded at around $58.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 107,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb initiated holding in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ET. The purchase prices were between $45.04 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $46.99. The stock is now traded at around $46.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 79,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $49.16. The stock is now traded at around $48.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 46,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.48 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.72. The stock is now traded at around $46.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 44,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb initiated holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $113.22 and $114.69, with an estimated average price of $113.9. The stock is now traded at around $111.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb initiated holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.83 and $117.96, with an estimated average price of $117.37. The stock is now traded at around $115.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3035.15%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $420.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 514.69%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $932.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 43.17%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $457.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 15170.00%. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $619.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,054 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 31.15%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $222.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 169.31%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $144.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.89 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.92.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.8 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $26.01.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb sold out a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $65.43 and $70.18, with an estimated average price of $68.15.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $27.82 and $27.91, with an estimated average price of $27.86.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb sold out a holding in Cal-Maine Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $34.54 and $38.3, with an estimated average price of $36.25.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $49.55 and $74.59, with an estimated average price of $60.57.