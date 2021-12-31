Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys Cisco Systems Inc, Merck Inc, General Electric Co, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Dollar General Corp, AbbVie Inc

- New Purchases: GE, BBWI, CP, VSCO, GXO, KD, LYLT, ONL,
- Added Positions: CSCO, MRK, CMCSA, LLY, ORCL, AAPL, GILD, IBM, WBA, T, AMZN, ADM, JNJ, MDLZ, HD, INTC, ADS, AMGN, BRK.B, BMY, NTAP, VZ, WMT, WAT, V, AVGO, FB, OTIS, MMM, ACN, AKAM, AON, AMAT, BAX, BBY, BIIB, CAT, C, GLW, CMI, D, EA, FFIV, GPN, GOOGL, MNST, HPQ, HFC, HON, INTU, JNPR, KLAC, LMT, LOW, MMC, MAS, MSFT, VTRS, NRG, NVDA, NEM, ON, PFE, O, XPO, NLOK, SNPS, TSN, EBAY, MA, LBTYK, VMW, TSLA, CDW, HLT, FOXA, DOW, CARR, ABT, ATVI, ADBE, AMD, AFL, ARE, ALL, AEP, AFG, ADP, TFC, BDX, BSX, VIAC, CHRW, CDNS, CAH, CSL, CCL, CE, CNC, CERN, CHD, CI, CTXS, CLX, CCEP, CTSH, CL, ED, DRI, DISCA, DUK, EIX, EW, OVV, ETR, EL, EXPD, NEE, FDX, ILMN, K, KMB, SPGI, MU, MCO, NDAQ, NFLX, NSC, ORLY, OMC, PCG, PPL, PAYX, PGR, PSA, REGN, RHI, ROK, ROST, CRM, SRE, SPG, SO, SYK, TROW, TMO, TSCO, RTX, VFC, VRTX, WAB, WEC, XEL, XLNX, ZION, CMG, WU, TMUS, KDP, AGNC, CHTR, GM, HCA, ZTS, TWTR, ARMK, PYPL, UBER,
- Reduced Positions: QCOM, DIS, DG, ABBV, BA, XOM, TGT, WFC, MCD, TRV, UNP, UPS, CB, CTAS, HUM, PEP, BAC, CVX, COP, EMR, GPS, GS, NKE, OXY, TXN, RIG, LYB, AES, HES, AIG, CSX, COF, EOG, FAST, M, FISV, F, HSY, ITW, LRCX, MRO, MKL, MRVL, NUE, PPG, PG, SLB, STX, SYY, VLO, YUM, CLR, LEA, MOS, MPC, COTY, LSXMK, AMCR, OGN, DTM, Y, AXP, AMP, ADI, APA, AN, BK, BG, CF, LUMN, SCHW, DXC, CCI, DVA, DE, DLR, DD, FITB, FCX, GIS, GT, HAL, LHX, HAS, ICE, IRM, JCI, KSS, LNC, MS, NVR, NOV, NOC, OKE, PNC, PXD, PRU, DGX, USB, X, WRB, GWW, ANTM, DFS, AWK, TRGP, CPRI, PSX, FANG, NRZ, ALLY, VST, AA,
- Sold Out: DVN, DDS, HP, HUN, KSU, MUR, R, SNX, TOL, VC, VER, VOYA, SC, BHF, CNXC, VNT,
For the details of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deseret+mutual+benefit+administrators/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 1,877,564 shares, 30.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 1,727,325 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 86,343 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%
- VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) - 554,023 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio.
- Target Corp (TGT) - 31,463 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29%
Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $99.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,944 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)
Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators initiated holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13. The stock is now traded at around $61.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Loyalty Ventures Inc (LYLT)
Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators initiated holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $26.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 277 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Victoria's Secret & Co (VSCO)
Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators initiated holding in Victoria's Secret & Co. The purchase prices were between $46.78 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $61.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 258 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 27.51%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 105,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 21.95%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 74,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $49.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 59,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 21.01%. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators added to a holding in NetApp Inc by 23.60%. The purchase prices were between $86 and $94.42, with an estimated average price of $90.11. The stock is now traded at around $91.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Waters Corp (WAT)
Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators added to a holding in Waters Corp by 41.03%. The purchase prices were between $328.07 and $372.6, with an estimated average price of $349.79. The stock is now traded at around $335.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72.Sold Out: Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC)
Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators sold out a holding in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $41.58 and $42.58, with an estimated average price of $41.91.Sold Out: Huntsman Corp (HUN)
Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators sold out a holding in Huntsman Corp. The sale prices were between $30.47 and $35.12, with an estimated average price of $32.68.Sold Out: (KSU)
Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Ryder System Inc (R)
Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators sold out a holding in Ryder System Inc. The sale prices were between $75.79 and $91.24, with an estimated average price of $83.84.Sold Out: Murphy Oil Corp (MUR)
Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators sold out a holding in Murphy Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $24.23 and $30.59, with an estimated average price of $27.66.
Here is the complete portfolio of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators. Also check out:
1. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators's Undervalued Stocks
2. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators keeps buying