Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys Cisco Systems Inc, Merck Inc, General Electric Co, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Dollar General Corp, AbbVie Inc

New Purchases: GE, BBWI, CP, VSCO, GXO, KD, LYLT, ONL,

GE, BBWI, CP, VSCO, GXO, KD, LYLT, ONL, Added Positions: CSCO, MRK, CMCSA, LLY, ORCL, AAPL, GILD, IBM, WBA, T, AMZN, ADM, JNJ, MDLZ, HD, INTC, ADS, AMGN, BRK.B, BMY, NTAP, VZ, WMT, WAT, V, AVGO, FB, OTIS, MMM, ACN, AKAM, AON, AMAT, BAX, BBY, BIIB, CAT, C, GLW, CMI, D, EA, FFIV, GPN, GOOGL, MNST, HPQ, HFC, HON, INTU, JNPR, KLAC, LMT, LOW, MMC, MAS, MSFT, VTRS, NRG, NVDA, NEM, ON, PFE, O, XPO, NLOK, SNPS, TSN, EBAY, MA, LBTYK, VMW, TSLA, CDW, HLT, FOXA, DOW, CARR, ABT, ATVI, ADBE, AMD, AFL, ARE, ALL, AEP, AFG, ADP, TFC, BDX, BSX, VIAC, CHRW, CDNS, CAH, CSL, CCL, CE, CNC, CERN, CHD, CI, CTXS, CLX, CCEP, CTSH, CL, ED, DRI, DISCA, DUK, EIX, EW, OVV, ETR, EL, EXPD, NEE, FDX, ILMN, K, KMB, SPGI, MU, MCO, NDAQ, NFLX, NSC, ORLY, OMC, PCG, PPL, PAYX, PGR, PSA, REGN, RHI, ROK, ROST, CRM, SRE, SPG, SO, SYK, TROW, TMO, TSCO, RTX, VFC, VRTX, WAB, WEC, XEL, XLNX, ZION, CMG, WU, TMUS, KDP, AGNC, CHTR, GM, HCA, ZTS, TWTR, ARMK, PYPL, UBER,

QCOM, DIS, DG, ABBV, BA, XOM, TGT, WFC, MCD, TRV, UNP, UPS, CB, CTAS, HUM, PEP, BAC, CVX, COP, EMR, GPS, GS, NKE, OXY, TXN, RIG, LYB, AES, HES, AIG, CSX, COF, EOG, FAST, M, FISV, F, HSY, ITW, LRCX, MRO, MKL, MRVL, NUE, PPG, PG, SLB, STX, SYY, VLO, YUM, CLR, LEA, MOS, MPC, COTY, LSXMK, AMCR, OGN, DTM, Y, AXP, AMP, ADI, APA, AN, BK, BG, CF, LUMN, SCHW, DXC, CCI, DVA, DE, DLR, DD, FITB, FCX, GIS, GT, HAL, LHX, HAS, ICE, IRM, JCI, KSS, LNC, MS, NVR, NOV, NOC, OKE, PNC, PXD, PRU, DGX, USB, X, WRB, GWW, ANTM, DFS, AWK, TRGP, CPRI, PSX, FANG, NRZ, ALLY, VST, AA, Sold Out: DVN, DDS, HP, HUN, KSU, MUR, R, SNX, TOL, VC, VER, VOYA, SC, BHF, CNXC, VNT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cisco Systems Inc, Merck Inc, General Electric Co, Bath & Body Works Inc, Comcast Corp, sells Qualcomm Inc, Dollar General Corp, AbbVie Inc, Cintas Corp, Devon Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators. As of 2021Q4, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators owns 492 stocks with a total value of $595 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 1,877,564 shares, 30.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 1,727,325 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 86,343 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39% VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) - 554,023 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Target Corp (TGT) - 31,463 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29%

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $99.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,944 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators initiated holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13. The stock is now traded at around $61.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators initiated holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $26.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators initiated holding in Victoria's Secret & Co. The purchase prices were between $46.78 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $61.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 27.51%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 105,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 21.95%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 74,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $49.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 59,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 21.01%. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators added to a holding in NetApp Inc by 23.60%. The purchase prices were between $86 and $94.42, with an estimated average price of $90.11. The stock is now traded at around $91.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators added to a holding in Waters Corp by 41.03%. The purchase prices were between $328.07 and $372.6, with an estimated average price of $349.79. The stock is now traded at around $335.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72.

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators sold out a holding in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $41.58 and $42.58, with an estimated average price of $41.91.

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators sold out a holding in Huntsman Corp. The sale prices were between $30.47 and $35.12, with an estimated average price of $32.68.

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators sold out a holding in Ryder System Inc. The sale prices were between $75.79 and $91.24, with an estimated average price of $83.84.

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators sold out a holding in Murphy Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $24.23 and $30.59, with an estimated average price of $27.66.