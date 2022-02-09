TELUS Corporation Notice of Cash Dividend

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3274 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on April 1, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2022.

By order of the Board

Andrea Wood

Chief Legal and Governance Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia

February 9, 2022