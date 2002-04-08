Voyager Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. ( VYGR) a gene therapy company developing life-changing treatments and next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV) technologies, today announced that it will participate in the following virtual investor conferences.



SVB Leerink 11 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, company presentation, Feb. 18, 2022, 9:20 a.m. ET

The sessions may be accessed from the Investors section of Voyager’s website at www.voyagertherapeutics.com. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics ( VYGR) is leading the next generation of AAV gene therapy to unlock the potential of the technology to treat devastating diseases. Proprietary capsids born from the Company’s TRACER™ screening platform are powering a rich early-stage pipeline of new and second-generation programs and may elevate the field to overcome the limitations of conventional gene therapy vectors across neurologic disorders and other therapeutic areas.

