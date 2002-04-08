Surface Oncology to Participate in Citi's 2022 Virtual Immuno-Oncology Summit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology ( SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat during Citi's 2022 Virtual Immuno-Oncology Summit.



The presentation begins at 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. The live audio and subsequent archived webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible from the Events page of the company’s website.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline includes two wholly-owned clinical-stage programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114). In addition, Surface has two partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies: a collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930; Phase 1) and a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline targeting PVRIG (GSK4381562; IND filed). Surface’s novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com.

Contact

Scott Young

(617) 865-3250

[email protected]