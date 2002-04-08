Applied Therapeutics to Present at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. ( APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today announced that it will present at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 11:20 a.m. ET.



Webcast information for this event will be accessible on the Events page under the Investor Relations section of the Applied Therapeutics website at www.appliedtherapeutics.com. A replay will also be available following the webcast.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. Applied Therapeutics’ portfolio includes three Phase 3 programs for diseases with high unmet medical need and no approved treatment options. The Company’s lead drug candidate, AT-007, is a novel central nervous system penetrant Aldose Reductase Inhibitor (ARI) for the treatment of CNS rare metabolic diseases, including Galactosemia and SORD Deficiency. The Company is also developing AT-001, a novel potent ARI, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, or DbCM, a fatal fibrosis of the heart.

To learn more, please visit www.appliedtherapeutics.com and follow the company on Twitter @Applied_Tx. A copy of the Company’s January 2022 Corporate Presentation is posted to the Investor Relations section of Applied Therapeutics’ website.

