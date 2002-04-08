Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ( AVDL), a company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives, announced today that Greg Divis, Chief Executive Officer of Avadel, will participate in a fireside chat at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 17 at 1:40 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat, as well as an archived recording, will be available on Avadel’s Investor Relations website, investors.avadel.com, for 90 days following the conference.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ( AVDL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives. Our approach includes applying innovative solutions to the development of medications that address the challenges patients face with current treatment options. Our current lead drug candidate, FT218, is an investigational formulation of sodium oxybate leveraging our proprietary drug delivery technology and designed to be taken once at bedtime for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

