HFactor® In Store Revenues Up 89% in January

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HFactor (OTCMKTS: HWTR), the manufacturer and distributor of award-winning HFactor® hydrogen infused water today announced that January in-store revenues increased 89% year over year, while total revenues increased 44%.

Gail Levy, Founder and CEO of HFactor, said, “The new year is off to a tremendous start. Due to strong across-the-board product demand, we tilted our inventory allocation to our in-store channel in January, and it delivered incredible performance. We expect that as production continues to ramp, we will continue to see strength across all of our distribution channels, as consumers turn to HFactor for the fitness, health, lifestyle, recovery, and wellness benefits of molecular hydrogen.”



Over 1,000 published scientific papers have shown that molecular hydrogen acts to reduce oxidative stress in the body and may have significant therapeutic potential. Already available in more than 5,000 retail stores and online through Amazon, Walmart, Shopify, and others, HFactor continues to expand its presence across retail, ecommerce, and specialty distribution.

About HFactor

HFactor (OTCMKTS: HWTR), is the manufacturer and distributor of the award-winning HFactor® hydrogen infused water. Since its launch in 2017, HFactor hydrogen infused water has become the favorite of professional athletes, celebrities, and consumers looking for a go-to hydration option that offers multiple anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits, enhancing how their body feels, functions, and renews. HFactor is available in over 5,000 retail stores in the U.S., including Albertsons, Safeway, Walmart, Giant, Sprouts, Gelsons, Erewhon, and online through Amazon. For more information, visit www.HFactorWater.com

