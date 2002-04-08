TScan Therapeutics Announces Presentation at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. ( TCRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that the Company will present virtually at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



A webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s website at ir.tscan.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 60 days following the event.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead liquid tumor TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The Company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The Company has developed and continues to build its ImmunoBank, one of the most extensive collections of known and novel solid tumor targets across different HLA types in the TCR field.

