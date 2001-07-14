Bruker Corporation to Present at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Bruker+Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) announced today it will participate in the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, being held virtually. Frank Laukien, Chairman, President & CEO will present on behalf of the Company on Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 at 8:40 AM Eastern Standard Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.bruker.com. A replay of the presentation will be posted in the “Events & Presentations” section of the Bruker Corporation Investor Relations website after the event and will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial applications. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005260/en/