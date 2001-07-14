Orthofix Medical Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call for February 25, 2022

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 before market open on Friday, February 25, 2022. Jon Serbousek, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Doug Rice, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast to review the Company’s results at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (844) 200-6205 in the U.S., (833) 950-0062 in Canada and (929) 526-1599 all other locations, and referencing the access code 918184. A replay of the call will be available for three weeks by dialing (866) 813-9403 in the U.S., 0204 525 0658 in the U.K., (226) 828-7578 in Canada or +44 (204) 525-0658 all other locations, and entering the access code 624954. A webcast of the conference call may be accessed at ir.Orthofix.com.

About Orthofix:

Orthofix Medical Inc. is a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus. The Company’s mission is to deliver innovative, quality-driven solutions while partnering with health care professionals to improve patient mobility. Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, Orthofix’s spine and orthopedics products are distributed in more than 60 countries via the Company's sales representatives and distributors. For more information, please visit www.orthofix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005134/en/