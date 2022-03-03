Aduro Clean Technologies to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Aduro to present at CMT's Sustainable Agricultural Film Outlook on March 3, 2022; at the Circular Chemistry Conference 2nd Edition on March 8, 2022; and at the AMI Chemical Recycling Conference on March 29-30, 2022.

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro" or the "Company") (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50), a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics, and to transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, will present its Hydrochemolytic™ Technology (HCT) Platform and its novel approach to polyethylene conversion at three upcoming conferences in March, 2022.

CMT's Sustainable Agricultural Film Outlook

March 3, 2022

Speaker: Birendra Adhikari, Technology Development Scientist

Mr. Adhikari will present "Agricultural Plastics Waste Recycling via Cost-Effective Modular Chemical Recycling Pilot Plant" and will focus on the advancement of the Aduro HCT-based solution.

The Sustainable Agricultural Film Outlook is hosted by CMT, a global conference organizer with more than 30 years of experience bridging key resources, knowledge, customers, and commerce. This event is focused on the global agricultural films market in response to rising crop demand and the need to improve crop yield. Growing adoption of agricultural films continues to create attractive growth opportunities, while concerns about film waste and disposal are putting the industry under pressure and scrutiny. At the same time, there is a growing demand for the use of biodegradable recycled materials, as well as the application of advanced technologies to recycle contaminated films. This event brings together leading industry experts from around the globe to share the latest advancements in agricultural films, technology innovations, and sustainability and recycling processes.

Circular Chemistry Conference 2nd Edition

March 8, 2022

Speaker: Anil Jhawar, VP Technology & Process Development

Mr. Jhawar will discuss new ecosystems in the materials cycle, such as end-of-life plastic waste stream collection, processing and production of recycled plastic materials, and reuse applications.

The Circular Chemistry Conference is part of Brightlands' Chemistry of the Future Series, which is being organised by Jakajima in close collaboration with strategic partner Brightlands Chemelot Campus. The companies at Brightlands Chemelot Campus, the first European Circular Hub, work on solutions for achieving global climate goals, with a focus on circular chemistry and renewable processes.

The Circular Chemistry Conference 2nd Edition looks at renewable alternative processes to fossil chemistry to create new plastics. The focus is on turning waste materials into new polymers and on turning waste plastic into new plastics, in both cases to replace plastics made from new linear fossil feedstocks.

AMI Chemical Recycling Conference

March 29-30, 2022

Speaker: Marcus Trygstad, Chief Technical Officer

Mr. Trygstad will present "Conversion of PE to low-MW paraffins in high purity and yield by water-based chemolysis" as part of Session 4 of the conference. Mr. Trygstad will discuss the environmental, operational, and financial advantages of the Aduro proprietary HydrochemolyticTM chemical conversion technology for polyethylene conversion as compared to traditional processes, like thermolysis.

The AMI Chemical Recycling Conference debuted in March 2021 and is organized by Applied Market Information LLC. This second edition brings together representatives from all areas of the plastics industry to explore advances in chemical recycling technologies, and to discuss the integration of these technologies into the North American recycling supply chain. In addition to discussing chemical recycling in the context of circularity, the conference will also present a market overview on how to drive change through collaborative action, along with processing and application challenges.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic™ technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources. With funding and support from Bioindustrial Innovation Canada, the company has developed a pre-pilot reactor system to upgrade heavy petroleum into lighter oil.

For further information, please contact:

Ofer Vicus, CEO

[email protected]

Abe Dyck, Investor Relations

[email protected]

+1 604-362-7011

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this release include the Company's expectation that it will present at three upcoming conferences in March of 2022. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. These factors include the possibility that the Company is unable to attend as intended or at all for various reasons. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/688194/Aduro-Clean-Technologies-to-Present-at-Upcoming-Conferences



