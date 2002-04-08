Digital Ally Announces Hire of Vice President of Sports & Entertainment

Company strengthens management team to capitalize on acquisitions and opportunities presented in its sports channels

Lenexa, KS, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. ( DGLY) (the “Company”), announced today that Bryan Pettigrew has been named Vice President of Sports & Entertainment and will work on business development for the company. Pettigrew will be based at the DGLY headquarters in Lenexa (Kansas City), KS and will work with newly acquired businesses, future business merger & acquisitions, as well as the company’s sports properties in NASCAR, IndyCar Series and World of Outlaw.

Pettigrew joins Digital Ally after serving as the Tournament Director for the PGA TOUR’s Barbasol Championship. Prior to professional golf, Pettigrew worked in horseracing’s Breeders’ Cup World Championships, where he was the Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of Sponsorships.

“We are proud to add Bryan Pettigrew to our growing management roster,” said Stanton Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, Inc. “Bryan’s proven success in developing businesses, and creating effective sales and marketing plans will help with Digital Ally’s business development and the effectiveness of our sports properties.”

Pettigrew has been responsible for both soliciting and developing national sponsorships while increasing revenues in his previous positions. He has had the opportunity to work with businesses like Barbasol (Perio, Inc), Lexus, University of Kentucky HealthCare, Lockton Insurance Brokers, Valvoline, Tito’s Vodka, Nationwide Insurance, Office Depot, Sherwin Williams Paints and John Deere, among others.

“I’m excited to join Digital Ally during this period in the company’s history. The opportunities that are ahead of us are exciting and I can’t wait to begin working with our NASCAR and Indy Racing teams, along with the other business units,” said Pettigrew. “Digital Ally has acquired businesses over the years and I’m proud to have been selected to work with each of the different divisions and integrating them into our overall operations. Their success is paramount to our overall operations and annual revenues.”

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. through its subsidiaries, is engaged in vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products; Shield™ Health Protection Products line, including all natural cleansers, a non-contact temperature-screening device, an electrostatic sprayer and a variety of personal protective equipment. With its recent formation of Digital Ally Healthcare, Inc., a revenue cycle management company and acquisition of TicketSmarter®, LLC, a national ticket broker, Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential and organizational synergies.

