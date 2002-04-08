Altair Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

TROY, Mich., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair ( ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, after the market close on Thursday, February 24, 2022. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. ET to review and discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 results and 2022 outlook. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at http://investor.altair.com.



What: Altair’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call When: Thursday, February 24, 2022 Time: 5 p.m. ET Live Call: (866) 754-5204, Domestic (636) 812-6621, International Replay: (855) 859-2056, Conference ID 8892192, Domestic (404) 537-3406, Conference ID 8892192, International Webcast: http://investor.altair.com (live and replay)



About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across all industries compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

