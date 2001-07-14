DocGo Announces Upcoming Participation at Two Investor Conferences

DocGo (Nasdaq: DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions, announced today that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

CEO Stan Vashovsky will present at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference on Tuesday, February 15th at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative with interest.

Mr. Vashovsky will also present virtually at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 17th at 9:20 AM Eastern Time. A webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of DocGo’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.docgo.com%2F.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical mobility solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

