DatChat Announces Sponsorship of the NFT LA Conference March 2022

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DatChat, Inc. ("DatChat" or the "Company") ( DATS), a communications and social media company that gives users the ability to communicate, share, and post with privacy and screen capture protection, is excited to announce it will be a sponsor at the NFT LA Conference held March 28-31, 2022. The Company will be demonstrating its core capabilities and technologies at its feature expo booth, including new Metaverse and NFT Digital Rights Management technology.



NFT LA is an integrated conference experience featuring more than 90 NFT, Web3 and culture pioneers. Keynote speakers include Mark Cuban, Robby Yung, Medha Parlikar, Jiho, Steve Aoki, and more. Being the largest ever Web3 event in Southern California, conference guests will experience a culturally rich vision of the decentralized future at the NFT LA main stage, where these visionary leaders and more will explore the intersection of entertainment, finance, and technology.

“We’re invested in the construction and implementation of the Web 3.0 platform development for protection of NFTs and encrypted messaging, and our APE sponsorship at the NFT LA conference reflects our belief that these technologies are playing a central part in shaping our digital experience,” said DatChat CEO Darin Myman.

About DatChat, Inc.

DatChat Inc. is a blockchain, cybersecurity, and social media Company that not only focuses on protecting privacy on personal devices, but also protects user information after it is shared with others. The DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network presents technology that allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after users send them, prevents screenshots, and hides encrypted photos in plain sight on camera rolls. DatChat's patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. With DatChat Messenger, a user can decide how long their messages last on a recipient's device, while feeling secure that, at any time, they can delete individual messages or entire message threads, making it like the conversation never happened.

Contacts:

Investor Relations contact:

Alex Thompson, John Yi

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

[email protected]

Press contact:

Natalie Balladarsch

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

[email protected]