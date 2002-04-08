Amdocs Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer Tamar Rapaport-Dagim to Speak at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs ( DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, chief financial officer & chief operating officer will speak at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom conference on March 9, 2022. The fireside chat will take place at 8:00 am PT and will be carried live on Amdocs’ website at https://investors.amdocs.com.



Rapaport-Dagim will host in-person investor meetings at the conference in San Francisco that same day. If you plan to attend the conference and are interested in meeting, please contact Amdocs Investor Relations at [email protected].

