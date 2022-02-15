Oncocyte to Present at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation ( OCX), a precision diagnostics company with the mission to improve patient outcomes by providing personalized insights that inform critical decisions throughout the patient care journey, today announced that management will present at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference.



Presentation Details:

BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Time: 4:30PM EST

Investors interested in meeting with the Oncocyte management team during these events should contact their respective BTIG representatives. This presentation will not be webcast due to the format of the conference.

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a precision diagnostics and monitoring company with the mission to improve patient outcomes by providing clear insights that inform critical decisions in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of cancer. The Company, through its proprietary tests and pharmaceutical services business, aims to help save lives by accelerating the diagnosis of cancer and advancing cancer care. The Company’s tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients at every stage. DetermaRx™ identifies early-stage lung cancer patients who are at high risk for cancer recurrence and who may benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy. DetermaIO™, a gene expression test currently used as a research-use only tool, assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. The Company’s pipeline of tests in development also includes DetermaTx™, which will assess mutational status of a tumor, blood-based monitoring test DetermaCNI™, and long-term recurrence monitoring test DetermaMx™. In addition, Oncocyte’s pharmaceutical services provide companies that are developing new cancer treatments a full suite of molecular testing services to support the drug development process.

DetermaRx™, DetermaIO™, DetermaTx™, DetermaCNI™, DetermaMx™ and TheraSure™ are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

