IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Gamechangers LIVE Interview with Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. Chairman & Co-CEO Akis Tsirigakis

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Akis Tsirigakis, Chairman, President and co-CEO of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. ( GCAC), a special purpose acquisition company that is closing on a business combination with Silicon Valley innovator Cepton Technologies Inc., recently appeared on Gamechangers LIVE, a podcast series putting a spotlight on individuals who are gamechangers in their fields and sharing perspective on their journeys, mindsets, struggles and successes in an effort to inspire and inform listeners.



The broadcast, hosted by Executive Coach and Speaker Sergio Tigera, is available for on-demand viewing on Gamechangers LIVE.

During the interview, Tsirigakis discussed his background in shipping and special purpose acquisition companies, placing particular emphasis on his first IPO in 2005.

“I started in Greece, then moved to the States as a senior in high school as an exchange student. I studied in the States, went to the University of Michigan and got a degree in naval architecture,” Tsirigakis said. “Then, I started working in New York in shipping. I still work in shipping. I am currently CEO of Sevenseas, a shipping-focused investment fund. … In 2005, I started in a new direction creating SPACs, special purpose acquisition companies. Of course, having a background in shipping, my first SPAC was in shipping. I raised, in 2005, $200 million for it through a company called Star Maritime Acquisition and created Star Bulk. Star Bulk, today, is the largest dry bulk shipping company listed in the world.”

Tsirigakis then provided a brief introduction to SPACs.

“You have a sponsor, like me, with a background in a certain industry – it could be finance, shipping or whatever. Then, you match up with an underwriter and create the documentation necessary,” he continued. “You go through the SEC process, and the blank check company, as it is called, becomes public and raises money through an IPO – it’s an initial IPO of a shell company that has to put the funds in a trust account. You cannot touch that trust account until you find a suitable counterparty to merge with. … You are not allowed to have discussions or pre-arrange a deal. That’s the essence of a blank check company.”

“A SPAC has a limited life of 24 months, sometimes 18. If you don’t invest the funds that you’ve raised within the 24-month window, you have to return the money to the investors. You have a gun on your head to perform timely and well,” Tsirigakis explained. “The road show for the 2005 IPO was a six-week road show; it was an amazing thing. We ran all over the place – Europe, Canada, Israel, everywhere – and that’s how the $200 million was raised. … For me, this was a revelation. I hadn’t realized that I, as a technical person, could leverage my background to do something in the public markets. I had to learn fast, actually very fast, and not make mistakes that would cost my investors. I had to build a reputation, which is critical. If you fail once, you will probably have no second chance.”

Throughout the interview, Tsirigakis continued to examine his extensive background in SPACs, which now includes multiple successful transactions, before discussing Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. and its impending merger with Cepton Technologies.

Learn more by viewing the full interview on Gamechangers LIVE.

About Growth Capital Acquisition Corp.

GCAC is a Delaware blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company (or SPAC), formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in any industry or geographic region. GCAC is led by its Co-Chief Executive Officers Akis Tsirigakis and George Syllantavos.

About IBN

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

