Fubo Gaming Secures Market Access for Mobile Sports Betting in Mississippi, Louisiana and Missouri

Fubo+Gaming, a subsidiary of leading sports-first live TV streaming platform fuboTV+Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), announced it has secured market access agreements for Fubo Sportsbook in Mississippi, Louisiana and Missouri through Caesars Entertainment, Inc., bringing the company’s total to 10 states. The agreements provide statewide mobile access for sports betting, with the launch of Fubo Sportsbook subject to obtaining requisite regulatory approvals and, in certain jurisdictions, enactment of legislation.

This marks Fubo Gaming’s second round of market access deals with Caesars Entertainment, Inc., following its New Jersey and Indiana agreement in March+2021. Additional market access deals include Arizona, Iowa, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Fubo Gaming launched Fubo Sportsbook in the fourth quarter 2021 and is live in two states: Iowa and Arizona. Fubo Sportsbook is purpose-built to meet U.S. sports fans’ growing demand for interactivity through an industry-first integration of an owned-and-operated sports wagering platform with a live TV streaming experience. By integrating with fuboTV, the mobile app delivers personalized omniscreen experiences that turn passive viewers into active participants. Fubo Sportsbook’s proprietary feature, Watching+Now, leverages fuboTV’s first-party user data to engage participants by recommending relevant bets based upon what they are streaming — even as they change the channel. Fubo Gaming intends to continue iterating the app, launching additional features that will further integrate wagering into the fuboTV platform, to create an even more immersive and personalized experience.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to extend our relationship with Caesars Entertainment as we expand access to Fubo Sportsbook across key markets in the U.S.,” said Scott Butera, president, Fubo Gaming. “Mississippi, Louisiana and Missouri all have passionate fan bases, particularly around college athletics, who will embrace our unique, immersive sports and wagering entertainment platform.”

Fubo Sportsbook is available at www.fubosportsbook.com or for download via iOS. For more information, follow @fubosportsbook on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

