Charles River® Development Announces Collaboration with Precisely to Incorporate Enterprise Data Governance in State Street Alpha℠ Data Platform

Charles River® Development, a State Street Company, today announced a collaboration with Precisely, a global leader in data integrity. Precisely’s data governance solution, Data360 Govern, will be incorporated into the State Street Alpha℠ Data Platform to provide streamlined governance, lineage, and cataloging capabilities.

Charles River’s cloud-deployed front office technology together with State Street’s middle and back office capabilities form the foundation of State Street Alpha, the industry’s first front-to-back platform from a single provider. Alpha enables firms to gain faster risk and investment insights, better serve their clients and bring new products to market faster. State Street Alpha Data Platform, powered by the Snowflake Data Cloud, radically simplifies data management for investment firms and asset owners by enabling frictionless data access, data sharing and enterprise data management.

Data360 Govern is a data governance, catalog, and metadata management solution that provides firms with confidence in the quality, value, and trustworthiness of their data. It automates governance and stewardship tasks to help investment professionals answer essential questions about their data’s source, use, meaning, ownership, and quality and provides a seamless user experience for managing data quality and governance.

“Investment managers and asset owners continue to grapple with multiple challenges leveraging the growing volume of structured and unstructured data generated by their investment processes and external sources,” said Jeff Shortis, Product Owner, State Street Alpha Data Platform. “Partnering with innovative technology providers like Precisely enables us to accelerate time to market for new and differentiated capabilities in the Alpha Data Platform.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Charles River as they build out the Alpha Data Platform,” said Emily Washington, Senior Vice President, Product Management at Precisely. “Our technology facilitates data governance and metadata management to enable a data marketplace to help Alpha clients mature their data strategy, and ultimately build a foundation of data integrity for more confident decision-making.”

About Precisely

Precisely is the global leader in data integrity, providing accuracy, consistency, and context in data for 12,000 customers in more than 100 countries, including 97 of the Fortune 100. Precisely’s data integration, data quality, data governance, location intelligence, and data enrichment products power better business decisions to create better outcomes. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

About Charles River®, A State Street Company

Investment, wealth and alternative managers, asset owners and insurers in 30 countries rely on Charles+River+IMS to manage USD $36 Trillion in assets. Together with State Street’s middle and back office services, Charles River’s cloud-deployed front office technology forms the foundation of+State+Street+Alpha%26%238480%3B. Charles River helps automate and simplify the investment process across asset classes, from+portfolio+management and risk+analytics through trading and post-trade+settlement, with integrated compliance and managed+data throughout. Charles River’s partner+ecosystem enables clients to access the data, analytics, application and liquidity providers that support their product and asset class mix. We serve clients globally with more than 1,000 employees in 11 regional offices. (Statistics as of Q4 2021)

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $43.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $4.1 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2021, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2021 includes approximately $61 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

