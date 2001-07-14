Vacasa Breaks Down Spring's Top Travel Trends & Destinations

As the season for Spring Break approaches, Vacasa (NASDAQ%3A+VCSA) teamed up with Allison + Partners to see how many Americans are packing their bags, where they are heading, and what’s motivating their vacation plans. The survey* findings, released today in Vacasa%26rsquo%3Bs+2022+Spring+Travel+Trends report, unearthed that travel is abloom this season—particularly for remote workers, millennials and parents—and that more people are planning to travel specifically for Spring Break 2022 compared to last year.

In the spirit of spring cleaning, Vacasa also scrubbed its search data to reveal the most popular destinations for vacation rentals this March, including Destin, Florida, and Gulf Shores, Alabama, among other sandy locales. Nearly one-third of travelers are booking vacation rentals for their spring getaways, because of value for money (65%) and/or access to a full kitchen (56%), according to the survey results. Those perks come in handy for the parents of young children, nearly half (49%) of whom say they’re opting for a vacation home as their lodging of choice.

Here’s a first look at a few of the travel trends expected to crop up and take root this season, with the full trend report available on Vacasa.com:

More than half (56%) of Americans are planning a trip this spring and 37% are planning to travel during Spring Break, specifically—an increase from the 29% who were traveling for Spring+Break+2021.

The likelihood of travel is even higher for hybrid workers (86%), millennials (75%) and parents (63%), who are most likely to be packing their bags in the months to come.

Welcome back, friend. While one’s partner and/or kid(s) are still the go-to spring travel companions, the number of people planning to vacation with friends jumped from 16% in 2021 to 23% this year.

It’s near-even though on what motivates people most when it comes to travel: 32% of respondents said where they're going, while 28% said who they’re going with. But, even so, family and friend events like reunions and birthdays were the activities most likely to encourage a trip in 2022 (45% and 32%, respectively).

American travelers are mostly staying planted on U.S. soil, with 75% planning a domestic trip, 23% springing for a staycation, and 18% heading international—which is near-even with how many people planned to travel abroad in Summer 2019.

Of those planning to travel this spring, 75% say they plan to travel more frequently in 2022 than they did in 2021.

*Allison+Partners Research + Insights surveyed 1,000 individuals over the age of 18 in the United States. The survey was fielded using the Qualtrics Insight Platform, and the panel was sourced from Lucid. Fielding was executed in January 2022.

