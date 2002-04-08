Sysorex Provides Update on Strategic Transaction

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysorex, Inc. ( SYSX), a data center owner/operator centered on Ethereum mining and blockchain technology applications, and provider of goods and services pursuant to contracts with US Government agencies, today announced that it plans to sell certain assets to another company in exchange for equity valued significantly higher than the Company's market capitalization.



“Following Sysorex’s reverse merger with TTM Digital Assets & Technologies, Inc. last year, Sysorex has experienced a substantial increase in gross revenue, and its prospects for future revenue generation and growth are solid. The Company has also increased its asset portfolio of GPUs, completed the acquisition of its datacenter, and closed a strategic investment in an NFT marketplace. Yet, our common stock continues to trade at prices well below the value the business actually holds. Therefore, we believe the best course of action is to advance this transaction, which is designed to unlock value for shareholders,” said Wayne Wasserberg, chief executive officer of Sysorex.

Sysorex, in making this announcement, notes that there can be no assurance that the anticipated transaction will result in a closing but expects that the transaction will close later this month or in early March.

ABOUT SYSOREX, INC.

Sysorex, Inc. (“Company”) is a data center owner and operator and is one of the largest U.S.-based, publicly traded Ethereum mining and blockchain technology companies. The Company currently owns and operates thousands of NVIDIA Graphics Processing Units (“GPUs”), as well as hundreds of specialized Cryptocurrency Mining Processors (“CMPs”) (collectively, “GPUs”). These GPUs are currently online and securing the Ethereum blockchain and generating ETH around the clock with industry leading efficiency. In addition to the mining of Ethereum, the Company continues to operates its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sysorex Government Services, Inc. (“SGS”), a business that provides information technology products, solutions and services to federal, state, and local government, including system integrators.

