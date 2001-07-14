ATEC to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative spine surgery solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Todd Koning, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

The 11 th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on February 17, 2022, at 4:20 pm ET

The 42 nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference on March 7, 2022, at 2:50 pm ET

The 17th Annual Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference on March 22, 2022, at 1:00 pm CT

If available, a webcast of the conference presentations and archived recordings will be available in the Investor+Relations+Section of the Company’s website.

About ATEC

ATEC, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc., EOS imaging S.A. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC’s Organic Innovation MachineTM is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the Company’s expanding AlphaInformatiX Platform to better inform surgery and more safely and reproducibly achieve the goals of spine surgery. ATEC’s vision is to become the Standard Bearer in Spine. For more information, visit us at www.atecspine.com.

