ZoomInfo Available to Federal Government Agencies Under GSA Schedule

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced its services are available to be purchased by government customers through the General Services Administration Schedules program.

The GSA+Schedule is a long-term, governmentwide contract that gives federal, state, and local government customers access to more than 11 million commercial products and supplies. Through the GSA Schedule of its channel partner, Winvale, ZoomInfo has a unique opportunity to provide numerous government agencies direct access to its data-as-a-service (DaaS) solutions.

DaaS is an on-demand subscription service through which customers access and manage ZoomInfo’s constantly refreshed intelligence, fed directly into the systems in which they already work. The GSA Schedule agreement has already enabled ZoomInfo to sell to agencies in a way that a majority of its competitors cannot.

“For years, ZoomInfo’s unrivaled data and technology solutions have helped thousands of private firms understand their customers more holistically to drive more efficient and intelligent motions,” said ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck. “These countless proven successes show the power of ZoomInfo’s data. With the public sector’s growing reliance on DaaS, now is an optimal time for us to build this relationship. We’re excited to see federal agencies capitalize on that same opportunity to leverage our data to boost efficiency and, in turn, save taxpayer dollars.”

ZoomInfo worked with the GSA to set pre-determined pricing, terms, and conditions, which allows for streamlined transactions, bypassing complex and lengthy negotiations with individual agencies.

“Here at Winvale, we believe that ZoomInfo’s DaaS offering is a game-changer for federal and defense agencies in pursuit of reducing risk in the government acquisition lifecycle by providing potential and current contractor information that ties directly to the ability to perform,” said Winvale President Jeff Vittone.

For more information, please visit ZoomInfo’s DaaS+solutions+page+for+government+agencies.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 25,000 companies worldwide. ZoomInfo’s revenue operating system, RevOS, empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled+data+coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales+Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR+and+CCPA+compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance%2C+privacy%2C+and+security. For more information about ZoomInfo’s leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

About Winvale

Since 2003, Winvale has been a leading contracts consultancy and advisor for the GSA Schedules program. Winvale provides expertise to companies throughout the U.S. seeking to conduct business with federal, state and local governments. Winvale also offers channel distribution services designed to help companies reach government buyers quickly by allowing them to place their products and services on its existing contract vehicles. Winvale’s client portfolio includes many small emerging firms as well as Fortune 500 and international companies. For more information, visit winvale.com.

