Experian North America Named a 2022 BIG Innovation Award Winner

Experian has been named a 2022 BIG Innovation Award winner in the financial industry in Business Intelligence Group’s annual business awards program. Experian was recognized for delivering innovative products, such as Experian+Boost, that help consumers thrive financially.

“At Experian, we are continually innovating and leveraging technology to help consumers improve their financial health,” said Craig Boundy, Chief Executive Officer of Experian North America. “By developing products and social innovations that tackle inequality and exclusion, we are making a difference in many lives, and using our capabilities as a force for good.”

Over the past year, Experian has focused on helping consumers and financial institutions with a wide range of challenges. Some of these challenges include expanding credit to underserved communities, adapting to changing consumer expectations during COVID-19, addressing the growing threat from fraud, and becoming a more agile technology provider in an ever-changing market. Most recently, the company introduced Experian+Go, a brand-new tool that helps the nearly 50 million people in the United States become visible to the financial and credit ecosystem.

Business Intelligence Group’s annual business awards program recognizes organizations, products, and people that are bringing new ideas to life in innovative ways. Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration, which were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives. Find more information and see the full list of winners here.

