Huron Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast and Virtual Investor Day

Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2021, after the market closes on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. The Company will also host a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, Mar. 29, 2022.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast

James H. Roth, chief executive officer, and John D. Kelly, chief financial officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Central Time).

The conference call is being webcast by NASDAQ and can be accessed on Huron’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.huronconsultinggroup.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the webcast and for 90 days thereafter.

Virtual Investor Day

Huron will also host an Investor Day on Tuesday, Mar. 29, 2022. The Investor Day will be held virtually and begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time). Registration details will be shared in the coming weeks and be posted on the Company’s website.

Chief Executive Officer James H. Roth, Chief Financial Officer John D. Kelly, President and Chief Operating Officer C. Mark Hussey and other members of Huron’s leadership team will provide an update on the Company’s strategy. In addition to management’s prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

After the conclusion of the event, a transcript and a replay of the video webcast, including the Q&A session, will be available on the investor relations section of Huron’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.huronconsultinggroup.com and will be available for one year.

ABOUT HURON

Huron is a global consultancy that collaborates with clients to drive strategic growth, ignite innovation and navigate constant change. Through a combination of strategy, expertise and creativity, we help clients accelerate operational, digital and cultural transformation, enabling the change they need to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas and challenging the status quo, we create sustainable results for the organizations we serve. Learn more at www.huronconsultinggroup.com.

