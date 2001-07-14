The Alkaline Water Company Adds Alkaline88® Shaq Paq to 160+ Lidl East Coast Stores Across 9 States

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, is pleased to announce that in addition to carrying the Alkaline88® 1-Gallon, Lidl grocery stores are adding the Shaq Paq (six 2 Liter bottles per box) to all its U.S. stores. Lidl is one of the nation’s fastest-growing grocery banners and since establishing its U.S. headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, in 2015, has opened more than 160 stores along the East Coast. The addition of The Shaq Paq will give millions of consumers on the East Coast an opportunity to enjoy Shaq’s favorite bottle, the gym and refrigerator-friendly 2-liter.

“The addition of the Shaq Paq to Lidl’s stores is a tribute to both the power of our brand and our brand ambassador Shaquille O’Neal,” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “Lidl is already a great partner of ours and we are thrilled that they are adding the Shaq Paq to their stores. Lidl is one of the fastest growing grocers in the country and in 2020 came in first on the National Retail Federation (NRF)/Kantar 2020 Hot 100 Retailers list of the fastest-growing retail companies. Lidl was also ranked a top three U.S. supermarket in USA Today’s 10+Best+Readers%26rsquo%3B+Choice+Awards in 2021. The 2-liter size is unique and we believe the perfect size for Alkaline88 consumers. Our online reviews have indicated that it is perfect for both the refrigerator and the gym.”

“I joined the Alkaline88 team eight months ago and we already have a premium product collaboration that we’re proud of,” said Mr. O’Neal. “We’re excited to see it hit the shelves so people can enjoy it as much as I do. The 2-litre bottles are the perfect size for hydrating throughout the day,” O’Neal continued, “and I think the Shaq Paq will create a lot of new Alkaline88 drinkers, because we got the most important thing right – the water.”

“This is just one of many of the success stories that Alkaline88 will have in 2022 as more and more of our national and regional banners will be adding new SKUs,” continued Mr. Wright. “Organic growth and brand acceleration have been key ingredients to our continued success. We want to thank both Lidl and Shaquille O’Neal for this opportunity in one of the most densely populated areas of the country. Consumer retention after the first trial of Alkaline88 is very strong, and with the Shaq Paq’s 2-Liter bottle now available to Lidl shoppers, a whole new group of Lidl fans will soon come to love Alkaline88.”

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage® company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked “Clean Beverage” label. In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for the Alkaline88® and A88 Infused™ brands.

About Lidl

Lidl operates around 11,550 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 341,000 employees globally. Lidl offers customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at unbelievably low prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today sells its award-winning products in more than 150 stores across nine east coast states. For more information, visit www.Lidl.com.

