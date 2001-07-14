Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Multi-Year Agreement with Cleveland Clinic

Hall+of+Fame+Resort+%26amp%3B+Entertainment+Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced it has signed a multi-year agreement with Cleveland Clinic to make it the official healthcare provider of the Hall of Fame Village Sports Complex and Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

As part of the agreement, Cleveland Clinic will provide medical services to program participants at the Hall of Fame Village year-round. On-site personnel will refer those needing further medical assistance to nearby Cleveland Clinic healthcare professionals. Cleveland Clinic Sports Medicine offers athletes comprehensive evaluation and treatment of sports-related conditions, including surgical and non-surgical options. A tailored plan of care is developed to meet each individual’s needs and goals. The Hall of Fame Village Sports Complex training facility will also include Cleveland Clinic branding.

“Cleveland Clinic is a global organization representing excellence, and we are thrilled that they will now have a direct presence on the Hall of Fame Village campus,” said Michael Crawford, President and CEO of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company. “As an institution that is always at the forefront of modern medicine, Cleveland Clinic will offer the participants of our events world-class care that reflects the organization’s deep expertise in sports-related medicine. We look forward to working with Cleveland Clinic on many opportunities that exist within our Hall of Fame Village campus.”

Last year, Cleveland Clinic celebrated its 100-year anniversary. In its first century, Cleveland Clinic achieved several medical firsts, opened facilities outside of northeast Ohio and has been repeatedly ranked among the best hospitals in the United States.

“We are excited about this relationship, which comes one year after Mercy Hospital – located near the Hall of Fame Village – joined Cleveland Clinic,” said Paul Saluan, M.D., Director of Cleveland Clinic Sports Medicine Outreach and Education. “We look forward to the opportunity to work more closely with the Canton community and visitors to Stark County, through the events at the Hall of Fame Village.”

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls

Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls is a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. Owned by the Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the Village currently has over $250 million worth of assets under management and is one of the largest ongoing construction projects in Ohio. Phase I of the project entailed the construction of the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, a world-class 20,000 seat, sports and entertainment stadium, and the National Youth Football and Sports Complex. Phase II, currently under construction, will add the Constellation Center for Excellence, the Center for Performance, a Fan Engagement Zone, a Hall of Fame indoor waterpark and a Hilton Tapestry Hotel. Phase III is currently in planning stages. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland+Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical+breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation’s best hospitals in its annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Among Cleveland Clinic’s 67,554 employees worldwide are more than 4,520 salaried physicians and researchers, and 17,000 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,026-bed health system that includes a 165-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 19 hospitals, more than 220 outpatient facilities, and locations in southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2019, there were 9.8 million total outpatient visits, 309,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 255,000 surgical cases throughout Cleveland Clinic’s health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org. Follow us at twitter.com%2FClevelandClinic. News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.

