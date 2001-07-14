OLB Group Announces Sponsorship of Museum of American Finance Panel "NFTs: Welcome to the Metaverse"

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin mining enterprise, today announced its sponsorship of the Museum of American Finance’s (MoAF) virtual panel, “NFTs: Welcome to the Metaverse,” taking place on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

The panel discussion will be moderated by Michael Maloney, Adjunct Professor at Fordham Law, and will include an introduction by Ronny Yakov, Chairman & CEO, OLB Group.

Panelists include:

Michael Amar, Co-founder, Paris Blockchain Week Summit and Paris NFT Day

Benjamin Cole, Loschert Chair in Entrepreneurship, Gabelli School of Business

Devika Kornbacher, Partner, Vinson & Elkins LLP

James C. Row, Founder and Managing Partner, Entoro Capital, LLC

The program will be held on a virtual platform from 5:00 – 6:15 pm (ET). The panel discussion will be followed by audience Q&A. It is free to attend, but advance registration is required. More information can be found at www.moaf.org%2Fevents%2Fnft.

“The OLB Group is committed to supporting the education around NFTs and digital assets, and exploring innovative use cases by merchants and customers in ways beyond just payments and transactions. We are excited to help facilitate this discussion through our sponsorship of the Museum of American Finance’s NFT-focused event,” Yakov said. “We believe that for an e-commerce company to win in the era of digital assets, they must embrace change and provide a diversified suite of solutions. This is precisely what we are doing at OLB. Our future business model is firmly planted in the digital asset world.”

In line with this vision, OLB is developing NFT e-ticketing solutions. OLB’s NFT ticket product will be available to our existing sport team clients in the upcoming year. This will complement OLB’s existing digital asset services, including its Bitcoin mining division, DMint, and its Bitcoin payments and transaction services. Additionally, OLB is exploring value-added solutions for its small-and medium-sized e-commerce clients to reduce transaction fees and provide alternative sources of financing.

For more information about the OLB Group, please visit www.OLB.com.

About The OLB Group:

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified Fintech eCommerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company's eCommerce platform delivers cloud-based merchant services for a comprehensive digital commerce solution to over 9,500 merchants in all 50 states. DMint, a wholly owned subsidiary of OLB Group, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing sustainable natural gas with an initial deployment of efficient 1,000 ASIC-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers projected by end of 2021. For more information about solutions, services, or to find a reseller, please visit www.olb.com. Investor information is available at www.olb.com%2Finvestors-data.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005018/en/