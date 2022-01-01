Mandiant Vice President of Americas Channel Sales, Dee Dee Acquista, Named to Coveted 2022 CRN Channel Chiefs List

Mandiant%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT), the leader in dynamic cyber defense and response, today announced that CRN, a brand of The+Channel+Company, has named Dee Dee Acquista, Vice President, Americas Channel Sales at Mandiant, to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. The recognition marks the sixth time Acquista has been named to the highly coveted list, which identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence and innovation in channel leadership.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005092/en/

Dee Dee Acquista (Photo: Business Wire)

“CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We’re thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success.”

A veteran channel leader, Acquista has more than 20 years of experience in channel practice and development, strategy execution, marketing and sales. Her entrepreneurial mindset, industry expertise and ability to execute strategies that align business objectives with channel resources have resulted in meaningful channel results. Top accomplishments over the last year include identifying and activating key channel partners with like-minded go-to-market strategies, developing channel programs that excite and incent channel partners to find new business opportunities for the organization and assembling a strong channel team to ensure solid coverage for growth and scale.

“As we all continue to navigate the new normal, supporting and nurturing longtime partner relationships during this unprecedented time remains a top priority,” said Acquista. “We’ve funneled significant effort into developing an updated strategy that energizes our partners and creates more predictable income through innovative products and services. I’m honored to be recognized by CRN for my dedication to the partner community and look forward to a successful year.”

CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com%2FChannelChiefs.

About Mandiant, Inc.

Since 2004, Mandiant® has been a trusted partner to security-conscious organizations. Effective security is based on the right combination of expertise, intelligence, and adaptive technology, and the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform scales decades of frontline experience and industry-leading threat intelligence to deliver a range of dynamic cyber defense solutions. Mandiant’s approach helps organizations develop more effective and efficient cyber security programs and instills confidence in their readiness to defend against and respond to cyber threats.

© 2022 Mandiant, Inc. All rights reserved. Mandiant is a registered trademark of Mandiant, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005092/en/