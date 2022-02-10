AT&T and Inteliquent Agree to Exchange IP Voice Traffic

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T will use Inteliquent's (now a Sinch company) Internet Protocol (IP) voice traffic exchange services. This will enable AT&T to exchange end-to-end IP voice traffic with other U.S. service providers connected to Inteliquent's IPX. IP service providers can also use Inteliquent's IPX to exchange STIR/SHAKEN compliant traffic with AT&T in an IP format.

This effort will allow more ubiquitous access to transcoder-free calls through the IP traffic exchange. It will also deliver an enhanced customer experience with end-to-end high-definition voice and other capabilities provided by the 5G network.

This includes all types of IP voice traffic that a carrier can send – consumer or business, wireline or wireless – that can connect to Inteliquent's IPX then deliver it to AT&T. All end user business and consumer customers of service providers will benefit.

"We're committed to meeting our customers' needs to migrate communications to the cloud to gain greater assurance that calls received are legitimate, along with greater operational efficiencies," said John Nolan, AT&T's Vice President, Global Connections and Alliance Management. "This effort will allow small and mid-size carriers an easy, efficient and economical way to interconnect with AT&T via IP to exchange voice traffic. Inteliquent understands our objectives to build upon the strength of our network and infrastructure and provide more choices to the carriers we trade traffic with."

"For over 15 years, Inteliquent has been fortunate to team with AT&T," said Surendra Saboo, President of Inteliquent. "We are excited to collaborate and allow AT&T to send and receive IP traffic transcoder-free and extend the benefits of LTE everywhere. Plus, with our STIR/SHAKEN compliant IPX solution, we're working together in the fight against robocalling."

"This year, we have experienced incredible momentum within Inteliquent — building out IP infrastructure and helping carriers smoothly transition to IP is one of our core strengths. Our work with AT&T cements our status as a leader in voice IPX connectivity and allows us the ability to offer direct IP connectivity to all of our customers," explains Surendra. "Plus, it builds our trusted and long-standing relationship with AT&T, a significant alliance we greatly appreciate and want to continue to expand."

Inteliquent, a Sinch company, powers voice communications for the leading communication service providers and enterprises in North America over its own fully redundant, geo-diverse, tier 1,100G wave backbone network directly connected to every major telecom and service provider. Inteliquent's IP Voice Exchange solution enhances connectivity to HD voice service and helps optimize infrastructure investments. Learn more about Inteliquent IPX.

About Inteliquent

Inteliquent, a Sinch company, empowers communications for the leading communication service providers and enterprises. The foundation of Inteliquent's communications platform is its fully redundant, geo-diverse, carrier-grade Tier 1 network. This network is trusted by the nation's largest service providers, as it provides the most expansive footprint of local phone numbers in the United States with over 12,800 on-net rate centers and 300 billion minutes of traffic on the network annually. To learn more visit inteliquent.com .

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world's largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 50 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

Media Contact:

Jan Ritter

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-and-inteliquent-agree-to-exchange-ip-voice-traffic-301479593.html

SOURCE Inteliquent, Inc.