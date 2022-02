CEOs of Ford Motor Company and PG&E Corporation to Speak at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2022 in Houston

The CEOs of Ford Motor Company and PG&E Corporation will address delegates in a special dialogue at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2022 in Houston, March 7-11.

CEOs James D. Farley, Jr. and Patti Poppe will join moderator Daniel+Yergin, CERAWeek conference chair and vice chairman of IHS Markit, for a special session focused on the advent of electric cars and what that means for the relationship between the auto and electric power industries – and for motorists and consumers.

“We are pleased to welcome PG&E Corporation CEO Patti Poppe and Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley to CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2022 for an important and timely dialogue,” Yergin said. “This year’s conference is keenly focused on the challenges of balance inherent to the energy transition—between what amounts to a rapid transformation of the world’s $86 trillion economy and the need for stable and reliable energy flows and means of transport that people rely on.

“The automotive and electric utility sectors are at the forefront of this transition, and they are increasingly interconnected in shaping its outcome. Both Ford Motor Company and PG&E Corporation are leaders in conceptualizing and shaping this future, and we are grateful to have the two distinguished CEOs of these companies bring their unique knowledge, experience and insights to what will be a stimulating and eye-opening discussion.”

CERAWeek+2022%3A+Pace+of+Change%3A+Energy%2C+Climate+and+Innovation will examine the challenges and opportunities of reducing emissions while supplying the needs of a growing global economy in the era of energy transition. The conference is returning to Houston for its 40th annual gathering after being hosted as an all-virtual event in 2021.

Produced by IHS+Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, the CERAWeek 2022 conference program will explore key themes related to More+Energy%2C+Lower+Emissions; Geopolitics+and+Energy+Markets; Workforce+of+the+Future; Competitive+Landscape+and+the+Energy+Transition; Supply+Chains; and Financing+the+Energy+Future.

The conference will also feature the CERAWeek+Innovation+Agora, serving as the center of technology and innovation programming at the event. Featuring a community of thought leaders, technologists, start-ups, investors, academics, energy companies and government officials, the Innovation Agora will showcase transformational technology platforms in the energy space ranging from digitalization, AI, analytics and connectivity, robotics, blockchain, additive manufacturing, mobility and decarbonization. Newly added for 2022 will be dedicated “Agora+Hubs” focused on hydrogen and carbon+management.

CERAWeek 2022 speakers will include (partial list):

Jennifer Granholm – secretary of energy, U.S. Department of Energy

John F. Kerry – special presidential envoy for climate, United States

Vicki Hollub – CEO, Occidental

Amin Nasser – president and CEO, Saudi Aramco

Bernard Looney – CEO, bp

Patti Poppe – CEO, PG&E Corporation

James D. Farley, Jr. – CEO, Ford Motor Company

Pedro Pizarro – president and CEO, Edison International

Ben van Beurden – CEO, Royal Dutch Shell

Patrick Pouyanné – chairman of the board and CEO, TotalEnergies

Jim Fitterling – chairman and CEO, Dow

H.E. Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo – secretary general, OPEC

Ignacio Galán – chairman and CEO, Iberdrola, S.A.

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya – chairman, IndianOil

Maria Pope – president and CEO, Portland General Electric

Ryan Lance – chairman and CEO, ConocoPhillips

H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber – minister of industry and advanced technology; special envoy for climate change and chairman of Masdar, United Arab Emirates; Group CEO, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)

Dr. Fatih Birol – executive director, International Energy Agency

Josu Jon Imaz – CEO, Repsol

Jill Evanko – CEO and president, Chart Industries

Hon. Richard Glick – chairman, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

Miranda Ballentine – CEO, Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance (REBA)

Ernie Thrasher – CEO and chief marketing officer, Xcoal Energy and Resources

Øyvind Eriksen – president and CEO, Aker ASA

Peter Terwiesch – president, process automation and member of group executive committee, ABB

Jean-Pascal Tricoire – chairman and CEO, Schneider Electric

RJ Scaringe – CEO, Rivian

Barbara Burger – vice president, innovation, Chevron; president, Chevron Technology Ventures

Carri Lockhard – executive vice president, technology, digital and innovation, Equinor

Christian Bruch – president and CEO, Siemens Energy

Sunita Narain – director general, Center for Science and Environment

Amos Hochstein – senior advisor for energy security, U.S. Department of State

Dan Brouillette – president, Sempra Infrastructure

Emma Delaney – executive vice president, customers and products, bp

Daniel Poneman – president and CEO, Centrus Energy

Scott Sheffield – CEO, Pioneer Natural Resources

Hon. Sonya Savage – minister of energy, Alberta, Canada

Mark Little – president and CEO, Suncor

Felipe Bayón – CEO, Ecopetrol S.A.

Dawn Summers – member of the executive board and COO, region EMEA, Wintershall Dea AG

Mark Nelson – executive vice president, downstream and chemicals, Chevron

Visit www.ceraweek.com for a complete list of speakers and the most up-to-date program information (subject to change).

