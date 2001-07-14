Gallagher Names Consolidated Communications a Best-in-Class Employer

Consolidated+Communications (CNSL), a leading broadband and communications solutions provider, scored in the top quartile of large employers who participated in Gallagher’s 2021 Benefits Strategy & Benchmarking Survey. Consolidated Communications was recognized as an organization that provides innovative solutions for creating organizational structures, workplace policies and total rewards, which inclusively engages and motivates its employees.

“Our employees are the reason Consolidated Communications is successful,” said Vivian Schott, vice president of Compensation and Benefits for Consolidated. “By ensuring they are rewarded and supported, employees are empowered to continue providing our customers with the high quality service they deserve. I’m proud of our team for the work they do, and we appreciate Gallagher recognizing Consolidated Communications as a Best-in-Class Employer.”

A Best-in-Class organization, Consolidated was assigned points based on their relative performance in:

Planning horizons for the benefits and compensation strategies

Extent of their wellbeing strategy

Turnover rate for full-time equivalents (FTEs)

Completion of a workforce engagement survey

Use of an HR technology strategy and its level of sophistication

Health plan premium increases or decreases at the most recent renewal

Use of a communication strategy

“Consolidated Communications takes a proactive and structured approach to planning, developing and implementing comprehensive benefits and HR programs,” said William F. Ziebell, CEO of Gallagher's Benefits & HR Consulting Division “In doing so, Consolidated is able to develop a winning formula to attract, reward and retain the right talent and position the company as a destination employer.”

About the Best-in-Class Benchmarking Analysis

Gallagher's Best-in-Class Benchmarking Analysis profiles statistically significant attributes of top-performing employers. Data from Gallagher’s 2021 Benefits Strategy & Benchmarking Survey was interpreted to identify participants that excel in optimizing employee and organizational wellbeing. To learn more about the report and the qualifying criteria, download the Best-in-Class Benchmarking Analysis: ajg.com/Best-in-Class-2021

About Gallagher

Gallagher (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 68 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated+Communications+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the latest reliable communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning more than 50,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com. Connect with us on social+media.

