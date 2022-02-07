Thompson Denver Opens Today in the Mile High City's LoDo Neighborhood

Hyatt+Hotels+Corporation ( NYSE:H, Financial) announced today the opening of Thompson+Denver, the new lifestyle hotel by the Thompson+Hotels brand. Seamlessly blending the Thompson Hotels brand’s signature mid-century modern and urban style with upscale mountain chalet chic, Thompson Denver brings a fresh, locally inspired approach to Mile High luxury. The new-build hotel, owned by the leading hospitality real estate firm T2+Hospitality, features Chez Maggy, a sophisticated 90-seat, ground-floor restaurant by celebrated chef Ludo Lefebvre; Reynard Social, a sixth-floor sunroom bar and lounge with a seasonally driven cocktail program, curated wine list, local beer selection, and alpine-inspired bites; a 1,032-square-foot signature Thompson Suite; and ample meetings and events spaces named for three of Denver’s most notorious early citizens (Mattie Silks, Kate Fulton, and Corteze Thomson). When it comes to design, the sophistication of the West comes alive with interiors by the internationally acclaimed firm Parts+%2B+Labor.

Location & Design

Thompson Denver’s design is highly inspired by the community and culture in which it resides. The property’s location in LoDo is near key area attractions like the 16th Street Promenade, Union Station, Larimer Square, Coors Field, Ball Arena, and popular eateries, craft breweries, theaters, and museums—all a short drive from Denver International Airport.

The hotel’s distinct sense of place and connection to Colorado comes to life through its detailed and stylish design by Parts + Labor. The space blends the Thompson Hotels brand’s mid-century modern foundation with natural materials like wood, stone, and copper, as well as classic mountain town elements for an elevated, chalet-style design. An architecturally striking, two-story hearth fireplace extends from the lobby down to the luxuriously appointed, residential-style entertainment spaces on the lower level. Artwork from exclusively local Colorado artists adorn the walls, while bold pieces bring an urban edge.

Cabin-inspired warmth extends to the hotel’s guestrooms and suites, including its 1,032-square-foot Thompson Suite, which features an expansive private terrace with seating for eight, a two-sided indoor/outdoor glass fireplace, separateliving and dining areas, wide plank hardwood floors, rainfall shower, and freestanding soaker tub. All guestrooms include plush Sferra bedding and D.S. & Durga bath amenities, as well as a thoughtfully curated honor bar and mini fridge with local artisan products and favorites from Thompson Hotels properties across the U.S. and Mexico.

“We’re incredibly excited to open our doors and provide a dynamic hotel and culinary experience to world travelers and the community in the Mile High City,” says Area Vice President & General Manager, Amanda Parsons. “Our entry into Denver marks a pivotal moment for the Thompson Hotels brand, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with internationally acclaimed chef Ludo Lefebvre to support the anticipated opening of Chez Maggy. Guests of Thompson Denver can expect the refined and curated service the Thompson Hotels brand is known for, alongside thoughtful design, inspired food and drinks, and programming that is distinctly Denver.”

Chez Maggy

Chez Maggy is famed chef Ludo Lefebvre’s first concept outside of Los Angeles—and within a hotel. Overseeing both in-room dining across the property and this 90-seat brasserie (open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner), Lefebvre blends his signature French style with hyperlocal inspiration from the region’s unique mountain climate, all as an homage to his family. While his first business foray outside Southern California, chef Ludo’s family has always called Denver and the greater region home; chef Ludo’s wife Krissy was raised in Colorado, and the family has built its traditions around spending time in Denver over the past two decades. Chez Maggy is named in honor of chef Ludo’s late mother-in-law, who lived in nearby Littleton, CO.

“I’ve long hoped to open a restaurant in Denver, and it was a natural fit to team up with Thompson Denver, part of a brand known to cultivate culture and inspire all who walk through its doors,” says chef Ludo. “My wife grew up here and we visit often, so I’ve always considered Denver a second home and knew it would be the perfect place to open my first restaurant outside of Los Angeles. Chez Maggy is especially personal to me since the menu features dishes inspired by my childhood in France, and the overall concept is a deeply special tribute to my family."

Chez Maggy features classic French fare—inspired by many regions across France and with an emphasis on dishes chef Ludo misses most from his home country—alongside playful tributes to the city of Denver and integration of local mountain ingredients. Dishes range from classics such as French Onion Soup, Steak Tartare, Duck L’Orange, and Escargot, to locally inspired, soon-to-be favorites like Bison Bourguignon, a Frenchified “Denver Omelette” and his Burger à la Française. For in-room dining, chef Ludo brings a comforting, home-cooked feel to the guestrooms, with items like long-developed fluffy pancakes in the morning and a hearty bowl of pasta at night—always with his signature and seasoned spin.

Thoughtfully Curated Amenities

Thompson Denver features a private dining space and bar for up to three dozen guests tucked into the mezzanine; a lobby-level café and retail space serving all-day refreshments; chic meeting and event venues centered around the two-story hearth fireplace; a 24-hour fitness center featuring modern, high-tech equipment; and Reynard Social, its sixth-floor sunroom bar and lounge specializing in alpine-inspired dishes and cocktails. It is also a pet-friendly property.

Thompson Denver also debuts its signature collaboration with Victrola, the Denver-based leading manufacturer of turntables for more than 100 years, to provide an unparalleled musical experience for guests. In addition to listening experiences in the guestrooms and suites, Thompson Denver offers a communal Victrola Listening Lounge on the sixth floor adjacent to Reynard Social, featuring the all-new T1 Turntable, as well as a selection of vinyl specifically curated by Victrola.

Reservations are now available with rates starting at $299 per night for stays starting February 7, 2022 by visiting thompsondenverhotel.com or calling 888-591-1234. To celebrate the hotel’s debut in the Mile High City, Thompson Denver is extending an opening offer—A+Toast+to+LoDo—which includes a one-time $75 food and beverage credit. The offer is available for reservations made before March 31, 2022 for stays from February 7, 2022 through April 30, 2022. For full offer terms, visit the hotel’s website. For the latest, follow Thompson Denver on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. The hotel is located at 1616 Market St., Denver, CO 80202.

World of Hyatt Gives Members 500 Reasons to Stay Somewhere New

To provide World of Hyatt members even more ways to be rewarded, World of Hyatt is offering members the opportunity to earn 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at Thompson Denver from February 7, 2022 through April 30, 2022 part of World of Hyatt’s new hotel member offer. Additional participating hotels and their offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com%2Fnewhotelbonus. No registration is required and members can earn on top of other offers.

About Thompson Hotels

Founded in 2001, Thompson Hotels is an award-winning boutique lifestyle hospitality brand with a collection of stunning, dynamic properties. Each of Thompson Hotels’ urban and resort locations offer a carefully layered environment that molds into its surrounding community. Guests are provided tailored stays with connections to world-class culinary offerings, arts and entertainment, and groundbreaking design. The Thompson portfolio of lifestyle hotels includes The Beekman and Gild Hall in New York City; Thompson Washington D.C.; Thompson Nashville; Thompson Seattle; Thompson Chicago; The Cape in Los Cabos, Mexico and Thompson Playa del Carmen in Riviera Maya, Mexico; Thompson Zihuatanejo on Mexico’s Pacific Coast; and the new Texas hotels, Thompson Dallas, Thompson San Antonio, and Thompson Austin as well as Thompson Savannah, Thompson Buckhead, and Thompson Hollywood. Follow @ThompsonHotels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for news and updates. For more information, please visit www.thompsonhotels.com.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of September 30, 2021, Hyatt’s portfolio included more than 1,000 hotel and all-inclusive properties in 69 countries across six continents, and the acquisition of Apple Leisure Group added 96 properties in 10 countries as of November 1, 2021. Hyatt’s offerings include the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt™, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brands, as well as resort and hotel brands under the AMR™ Collection, including Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Breathless® Resorts & Spas, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Alua® Hotels & Resorts, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Hyatt’s subsidiaries operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and the Trisept Solutions® travel technology platform. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

