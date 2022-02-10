Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Kyndryl for Solutions that Enable Fast, Seamless Migration and Management of Critical Legacy ERP Workloads

PR Newswire

Kyndryl's suite of managed ERP services offer customers technology, expertise, and service in a client focused experience.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global managed enterprise resource planning (ERP) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) with the 2021 Global Managed Enterprise Resource Planning Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The company has extensive experience in the design, modernization, and management of infrastructure to host critical application workloads and provides services that customers rely upon for critical operational functions. Kyndryl has the agility and speed-to-service necessary for quick application modernization and the digital transformation customers desire. The company's managed ERP services provide the best mix of technology, expertise, and systemic processes that enable businesses to successfully migrate and manage their legacy ERP systems to a modern cloud architecture.

Click here to view the full multimedia press release: https://best-practices.frost.com/kyndryl/

Kyndryl's technological acumen and industry expertise drive business value for customers with improved availability, access to skills and hyperscaler-native reference architectures. The company has flattened its management structure and enables decisions closest to the customer to drive successful outcomes. This enables Kyndryl to more quickly plan and implement new solutions for customers. Recently, it rolled out (and continues to develop) a managed services platform that enables automated management of ERP and other services. The platform includes process automation functionalities, injects security capabilities as a part of the service and ensures a highly optimized service configuration over the system lifecycle. The company leverages its technology, along with its own practical experience, to help clients transform and modernize sensitive workloads to modern experiences.

According to Karyn Price, Industry Principal, Cloud Computing, "Kyndryl has curated a data lake of IT patterns with applied AI generating predictive insights, with decades of operational data patterns and IP, to add to the total body of knowledge. This data is available to help ERP customers optimize their ERP applications in the cloud."

Kyndryl is committed to increasing the collective expertise for its workforce. Of its nearly 90,000 employees, 96% complete a variety of learning programs and technical certifications annually. The company invests heavily in innovation, ideation, and co-creation of new service offerings to deliver enhanced customer experience and value. Business customers cite high satisfaction in their overall experience with the Kyndryl purchase or subscription process, the deployment, and the ongoing ownership and service experience. Several customers have cited high satisfaction in the form of case studies and success stories.

"Kyndryl is building a new, agile operational style that drives significant intellectual property development and expertise which enables it to successfully manage complex ERP modernization for a wide variety of global customers," said Price.

The company's commitment to technology innovation and development – evidenced by its automation platform and curated data lake of IT patterns with applied AI – enable it to improve customers' experience and outcomes. With its strong overall performance, Kyndryl has earned Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the managed ERP industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Bianca Torres

P: 1.210.247.8860

E: [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frost--sullivan-recognizes-kyndryl-for-solutions-that-enable-fast-seamless-migration-and-management-of-critical-legacy-erp-workloads-301479511.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan