WynnBET Online & Mobile Sportsbook Launches in Louisiana

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, the online sports betting and casino ("iGaming") app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, announced on Thursday that its online sports betting platform is live in the state of Louisiana. Players in Louisiana can download the mobile app or visit https://la.wynnbet.com/sportsbook to begin wagering.

WynnBET Louisiana patrons have immediate access to Wynn Rewards, providing them with a variety of real-life experiences and benefits to the properties of Wynn Resorts. For players that are existing Wynn Rewards members, they will be able to connect their Wynn Rewards accounts to WynnBET after completing registration with WynnBET.

Louisiana patrons will be able to take advantage of a new player offer, Bet $10 Win $200. If a player completes registration, makes at least a $10 deposit and places a $10 first-time straight bet or parlay wager, they will receive $200 in free bets*.

Louisiana is the ninth state in which WynnBET is currently live in, joining Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee and Virginia. WynnBET launched its online sportsbook in New York on Friday, Feb. 4.

For more information, please visit www.WynnBET.com. *See Terms and Conditions here.

About Wynn Interactive

Wynn Interactive is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting mobile options for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. Wynn Interactive products, which operate under the WynnBET, WynnSLOTS, and BetBull brands, are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee and Virginia, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion with several pending license applications in process. WynnBET is an Approved Sportsbook Operator of the NFL, an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR, MLB and NBA, and proud marketing partner of several NFL, NBA and MLB teams. For more information, visit www.wynninteractive.com or www.WynnBET.com .

Media Contact:

Seth Medvin, WynnBET

702-770-7832

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Vincent Zahn, Wynn Resorts

702-770-7555

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wynnbet-online--mobile-sportsbook-launches-in-louisiana-301479380.html

SOURCE WynnBET