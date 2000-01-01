Picking Stocks Like Peter Lynch in 2022

Watch the video here:

Our latest video takes a look at legendary investor Peter Lynch’s strategy that returned an average of 29.3% over the course of 13 years while managing Fidelity's Magellan Fund. We apply Lynch's "ideal fast grower" requirements in our All-In-One Screener to see what he might look to buy today.

Our search returned four results that are trading at fair to undervalued ratings based upon our GF Value Line. While Lynch’s strategy might be considered old school by today’s standards, it still offers investors the potential to find some great ideas that they might have overlooked.

Watch the video above or head to our YouTube channel, where you can subscribe for future content and watch all of our latest videos. If you enjoy the video, be sure to give it a like and comment anything that we might have missed or should cover in the future.