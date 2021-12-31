Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Sells Fiserv Inc, Intel Corp, Western Digital Corp

New Purchases: VOO, TSM, FIS, SNY, PLUG, KDP, KXI, NOC, XLI, WMT,

VOO, TSM, FIS, SNY, PLUG, KDP, KXI, NOC, XLI, WMT, Added Positions: SPY, QQQ, XLV, AAXJ, SOXX, FB, BBBY, AMZN, IVV, SE, QCOM, PYPL, DD, CMCSA, PHG, TMUS, MA, MELI, VGK, ADBE, WFC, EL, HON, GOOGL, REGN, FTV, C, BDX,

SPY, QQQ, XLV, AAXJ, SOXX, FB, BBBY, AMZN, IVV, SE, QCOM, PYPL, DD, CMCSA, PHG, TMUS, MA, MELI, VGK, ADBE, WFC, EL, HON, GOOGL, REGN, FTV, C, BDX, Reduced Positions: ONEQ, FISV, INTC, BABA, MSFT, EBAY, PANW, SPG, ITRN, KIM, NVDA, GPN, CSCO, EQNR, TCOM, AMAT, PEP, LHX, ORCL, ANTM, PG, JPM, CNC, ASML, NEE, LIN, INTU, PLD, XLF, AVGO, DIA, UNP,

ONEQ, FISV, INTC, BABA, MSFT, EBAY, PANW, SPG, ITRN, KIM, NVDA, GPN, CSCO, EQNR, TCOM, AMAT, PEP, LHX, ORCL, ANTM, PG, JPM, CNC, ASML, NEE, LIN, INTU, PLD, XLF, AVGO, DIA, UNP, Sold Out: WDC, KRNT, VMW, BLDP, KWEB,

Tel-aviv, L3, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, sells Fiserv Inc, Intel Corp, Western Digital Corp, Kornit Digital, VMware Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owns 104 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/analyst+ims+investment+management+services+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 659,266 shares, 29.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.02% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 429,347 shares, 16.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.33% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 228,271 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 118,896 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24% iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ) - 607,570 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.13%

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $418.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.49%. The holding were 228,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $126.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $114.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. initiated holding in Sanofi SA. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $52.35, with an estimated average price of $49.49. The stock is now traded at around $53.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.32 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $34.78. The stock is now traded at around $22.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 539.18%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $133.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 93,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 21.13%. The purchase prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 607,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $500.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 40.11%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $233.763300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 31.50%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $166.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 104.80%. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $81.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. sold out a holding in Kornit Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $129.77 and $176.4, with an estimated average price of $153.98.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. sold out a holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $11.98 and $19.34, with an estimated average price of $15.11.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 47.65%. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $100.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. still held 14,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 63.37%. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $49.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. still held 13,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 20.89%. The sale prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $533.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. still held 3,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 20.28%. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $146.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. still held 5,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced to a holding in Equinor ASA by 25.52%. The sale prices were between $24.63 and $28.26, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $30.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. still held 14,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 26.08%. The sale prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42. The stock is now traded at around $219.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. still held 1,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.