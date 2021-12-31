Crown Advisors Management, Inc. Buys Northwest Pipe Co, Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF, Calavo Growers Inc, Sells Installed Building Products Inc, NVIDIA Corp, America's Car-Mart Inc

- New Purchases: NWPX, SARK, FANG,
- Added Positions: CVGW, WIRE, CLAR, CHS,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA, TER, TTEK, BXC, DECK, BLDR, NXRT, LOPE, CCS, LGIH, LRCX, NSA,
- Sold Out: IBP, CRMT, ENTG, DHI, ICD,
- Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 150,000 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.29%
- Century Communities Inc (CCS) - 100,000 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.5%
- Pool Corp (POOL) - 14,000 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio.
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 26,000 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35%
- Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) - 50,000 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00%
Crown Advisors Management, Inc. initiated holding in Northwest Pipe Co. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $31.8, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $29.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (SARK)
Crown Advisors Management, Inc. initiated holding in Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.75 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $35.29. The stock is now traded at around $43.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Crown Advisors Management, Inc. initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56. The stock is now traded at around $131.347000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW)
Crown Advisors Management, Inc. added to a holding in Calavo Growers Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $36.59 and $44.17, with an estimated average price of $41.03. The stock is now traded at around $41.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Encore Wire Corp (WIRE)
Crown Advisors Management, Inc. added to a holding in Encore Wire Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $95.85 and $147.98, with an estimated average price of $130.39. The stock is now traded at around $119.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Clarus Corp (CLAR)
Crown Advisors Management, Inc. added to a holding in Clarus Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $30.98, with an estimated average price of $27.61. The stock is now traded at around $23.552800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)
Crown Advisors Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Installed Building Products Inc. The sale prices were between $105.16 and $140.37, with an estimated average price of $128.55.Sold Out: America's Car-Mart Inc (CRMT)
Crown Advisors Management, Inc. sold out a holding in America's Car-Mart Inc. The sale prices were between $97.48 and $127.97, with an estimated average price of $112.46.Sold Out: Entegris Inc (ENTG)
Crown Advisors Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Entegris Inc. The sale prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22.Sold Out: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Crown Advisors Management, Inc. sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $82.96 and $109.65, with an estimated average price of $96.7.Sold Out: Independence Contract Drilling Inc (ICD)
Crown Advisors Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Independence Contract Drilling Inc. The sale prices were between $2.44 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $3.54.
